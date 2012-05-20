‘Click It or Ticket’ seatbelt campaign this week

Islanders can expect increased seatbelt enforcement starting next week, Police Chief Jim Read said this week. The Shelter Island Police Department is joining in a nationwide program to crack down on those motorists who don’t buckle up. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign starts on Monday, May 21 and will be in effect through June 3.

The department has received a “Buckle Up New York” state grant to cover extra patrols, Chief Read said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reported 51 percent of the 21,187 passengers killed in crashes in 2010 were not wearing seatbelts. In the same year, seatbelts saved an estimated 12,546 lives, according to NHTSA statistics.

Nighttime drivers and passengers are particularly at risk — 61 percent of those killed in traffic crashes from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. were not wearing seatbelts, compared to 42 percent during daylight hours.

Shelter Island’s Police Department will be out enforcing the seatbelt law day and night, Chief Read said.