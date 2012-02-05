Camp Quinipet seeks on-line votes to support quest for new life jackets

Camp Quinipet’s sailing program is seeking support as it vies in a BoatU.S. Foundation Teens Afloat contest that could mean deep discounts for the camp on new life jackets.

To qualify, the camp needs to collect on-line votes to show its level of local support. Fans of the camp should go to www.boatus.com/foundation/teensafloat to vote.

The BoatUS Foundation Teens Afloat Program provides local nonprofit organizations an opportunity to apply to purchase teen-sized life jackets at a discounted rate of $5 per jacket for their on-water programs. The jackets retail for $25.

Organizations are selected to participate in the program based on the number of votes they get. They can request 10 to 50 life jackets in increments of 10 at the $5 cost.

There’s no registration needed to cast a vote. Votes can also be cast on the Quinipet Camp and Retreat Center Facebook fan page.