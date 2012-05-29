Brandenstein praised, thanked and ribbed as Lions Club award winner

Civic leaders celebrated Shelter Islander Howard Brandenstein for his dedication to community service, his perseverance and drive and his generosity at the club’s annual Citizenship Award Dinner Friday night at the Pridwin.

Before a packed dining room, seven speakers praised, thanked and gently ribbed the 79-year-old Mr. Brandenstein, who listened from his seat at a table just opposite the podium set up for the event. He received proclamations honoring him for his service from the Town of Shelter Island and from Suffolk County and, at the conclusion of the ceremony, a plaque from the Lions, handed to him by club President James Read, officially recognizing him as the club’s 35th Citizen of the Year.

In his introduction, Mr. Read told how Mr. Brandenstein had been a “reluctant recipient” when he and Lion Jack Monaghan, the master of ceremonies for the dinner, had gone to his home to tell him he’d been selected. He said of Mr. Brandenstein and all the other recipients over the years, “Their work is for the people” of the Island “not the recognition.”

“Howard is the gold standard of service,” Mr. Monaghan said before introducing speakers from the organizations for which Mr. Brandenstein has volunteered so much of his time and effort: the Historical Society, St. Mary’s Church, the library and the town’s senior citizen program. “It is truly fitting we are honoring him tonight,” Mr. Monaghan added.

Shelter Island Historical Society President Belle LaRue teased Mr. Brandenstein for his familiar response to questions — “Well, let me tell you this about that” — and described him as tactful, considerate and diplomatic. “I don’t know what we’d do without Howard. He’s always given 100 percent.”

Nancy Kotula, who happens to be the town’s tax receiver but also is a warden at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, said she’d known “Howard and Judy over several decades” and had seen “first-hand how Howard totally and fully dedicates himself to an organization.” He “understands what it takes to keep an organization going and flourishing,” she said. “Howard’s a doer.”

Directly involved in “every part of church life,” Ms. Kotula said her life changed “the day I gave you my cell phone number.”

“Every call from Howard starts the same,” she explained: “Nancy, I’m sorry to bother you …”

She said the favorite “Howardism” is his phrase, “The long and the short of it is …” and broke the audience into laughter when she added, “But those of you who know Howard know there is never a ‘short of it.’”

She described how Howard, in the hospital last fall, asked visitors for only one thing: A flash drive for the laptop he had borrowed so he could continue his work on the library renovation bidding process.

Mr. Brandenstein, a veteran of the military who lived for years near Washington, D.C. and commuted to Shelter Island on weekends, has a reputation for being “the Army Howard” for his discipline and demanding style. He’s also known, for the same reason, as “the Ornery Howard,” Ms. Kotula joked.

“In the middle of a direct order to me I will look at him and I’ll say, ‘Howard, I love you,’ and that makes Howard speechless,” she said, which prompted not only laughter but applause.

“The fact is, Howard, I do love you,” she said, urging him to “look around at all the people” in the room: “I think I’m not alone,” she concluded.

Before introducing Jo-Ann Robotti, Mr. Brandenstein’s successor as president of the Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees, Mr. Monaghan told how Mr. Brandenstein had come up with the idea for a movie series at the library eight years ago. And years later, Mr. Monaghan was still writing bi-weekly reviews for upcoming films in the Reporter.

Like the “Ghostbusters,” Ms. Robotti said, Mr. Brandenstein has always been the answer when Islanders ask, “Who you gonna call?” to get things done.

“Even before he moved from Virginia” to the Island full time, he was pushing to computerize the library and take it from card catalogues “to the modern era” despite a lot of “pushback.” He did the legwork for much of the progress the library has made in recent years, including joining the Suffolk County library circulation system. Moving the library into the digital age, she told him, “was a decision you forced on us.”

She noted his role as chairman or member of many library committees and added that he had always been “adamant” that the library needed an elevator so people who could not navigate the stairs didn’t have to go outside and walk around the building to the lower entrance to attend programs downstairs. To make it happen, “Judy and Howard underwrote the installation on an elevator in the library,” Ms. Robotti noted, and it will be dedicated to them when the ribbon is cut on the renovated lower level on June 30.

Mr. Brandenstein “has truly been our library’s visionary,” Ms. Robotti said.

When he comes into the building, his greeting is always “Hello, ladies of the library,” she said, agreeing with Dan’s Papers columnist Sally Flynn’s assertion that Mr. Brandenstein is a “mensch” in the best sense of the word: a doer who gets things done to benefit others and expects no reward for it. Mr. Brandenstein, she said, had wondered if he should take offense at the word; it didn’t sound like a good thing to him, Ms. Robotti related. But she added, “Howard, you are a mensch … someone we should all aspire to emulate. We on Shelter Island are so lucky to have you.”

Supervisor Jim Dougherty called Mr. Brandenstein “one of my mentors” and described him as a “man of integrity and independence and character,” a man who “never had a hidden agenda.”

He noted that the Brandensteins had “allowed us to preserve the peninsula” that forms Crab Creek with a land deal that led to the creation of the town’s Brandenstein Preserve.

The supervisor brought some laughs when he told how Mr. Brandenstein had told him how to handle taking part in an Historical Society “pumpkin painting contest.”

“I had no idea kids would be slapping paint on my face,” Mr. Dougherty said, adding that Mr. Brandenstein “saved me” so he could “get in my little car and get out of there.” He presented him with a proclamation from the town celebrating his service and thanking him for it.

Club President Read also presented him with a proclamation from Suffolk County because Legislator Ed Romaine had to attend two other events Friday evening.

After that, the Lions presented Mr. Brandenstein with his Citizen of the Year Plaque.

“You have my heartfelt appreciation,” Mr. Brandenstein said. “The long and the short of it is: I look through the list of people who have been tendered this award and I am flabbergasted. These people were movers and shakers.” He added that he would do his best “to try to honor it.”