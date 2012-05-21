Brandenstein praised, thanked and ribbed a little at Shelter Island Lions Citizenship Award dinner

Civic leaders celebrated Shelter Islander Howard Brandenstein for his dedication to community service, his perseverance and drive and his generosity at the club’s annual Citizenship Award Dinner Friday night, May 18 at the Pridwin.

Before a packed dining room, seven speakers praised, thanked and gently ribbed Mr. Brandenstein, who listened from his seat at a table just opposite the podium set up for the event.

He received proclamations honoring him for his service from the Town of Shelter Island and from Suffolk County and, at the conclusion of the ceremony, a plaque from the Lions, handed to him by club President James Read, officially recognizing him as the club’s 35th Citizen of the Year.

In his introduction, Mr. Read told how Mr. Brandenstein had been a “reluctant recipient” when he and Lion Jack Monaghan, the master of ceremonies for the dinner, had gone to his home to tell him he’d been selected. He said of Mr. Brandenstein and all the other recipients over the years, “Their work is for the people” of the Island “not the recognition.”

“Howard is the gold standard of service,” Mr. Monaghan said before introducing speakers from the organizations for which Mr. Brandenstein has volunteered so much of his time and effort: the Historical Society, the St. Mary’s Church, the library and the town’s senior citizen program. “It is truly fitting we are honoring him tonight,” Mr. Monaghan added.

Shelter Island Historical Society President Belle LaRue teased Mr. Brandenstein for his familiar response to questions — “Well, let me tell you this about that” — and described him as tactful, considerate and diplomatic. “I don’t know what we’d do without Howard. He’s always given 100 percent.”

For a full account of what the dinner speakers had to say, see the May 24 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.