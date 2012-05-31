Blotter: Two arrests, 14 summonses during holiday week

Carmeron J. Lloyd, 32, of Ashburnham, Massachusetts was driving on Shelterlands Path on Thursday, May 24 when she failed to negotiate a turn, left the roadway and hit a tree. Damage was estimated at over $1,000. She was arrested at 3:25 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was also charged with carrying an open alcoholic beverage in her vehicle and with failure to stay in lane and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Ms. Lloyd was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $500 bail. She was instructed to return to court at a later date.

On Monday, May 28 at 7:47 p.m., Sean P. McCarthy, 34, of Shelter Island was arrested after he entered a residence, smashed out numerous windows and demolished a bathroom. He was charged with burglary in the 2nd degree and criminal mischief in the 2nd degree. Mr. McCarthy was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Westervelt and remanded to Suffolk County jail in lieu of $7,000 bail.

SUMMONSES

Police conducted seatbelt enforcement on several occasions during the week, ticketing half a dozen motorists for not wearing seatbelts.

Twelve motorists were ticketed during the week — five for seatbelt violations on North Ferry Road, Grand Avenue and Route 114; one for a cellphone violation on North Ferry Road; one on North Ferry Road for driving with a suspended/revoked registration; and two for speeding on New York Avenue and South Ferry Road (35 mph in a 25-mph zone and 50 mph in a 40-mph zone respectively). One of the motorists ticketed for speeding was also given a summons for an unregistered vehicle.

One driver was given a summons for driving on a Ram Island beach withoiut a town premit, a second for inadequate lights on Smith Street and a third for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

A boater was ticketed in Major’s Harbor for operating an unregistered vessel.

Traffic Control Officers (TCOs) issued 16 parking tickets over the weekend.

OTHER REPORTS

Police checked on a residence in the Heights after a door was reported open on May 22. No criminal activity was noted.

A large tree fell on wires in Silver Beach on May 22; LIPA was notified.

A caller reported yelling and fighting in the Center on May 22. Police located a person who appeared to be intoxicated; the individual punched out a truck window and was advised to seek medical attention. No criminal acts were noted.

Police responded on May 22 to a report of a person creating a disturbance in the Heights.

On May 23 police responded to a dispute between two motorists in Hay Beach.

A caller reported a truck driving by in the Center on May 23 with kids on board not wearing seatbelts. The area was checked for the vehicle with negative results.

A caller told police on May 23 that several youths had knocked on his door in the Center and then ran off. The area was patrolled; the kids were not located.

A Center caller reported ATVs making noise on May 24. Police asked the operators to stop for the afternoon and advised all the parties involved to try to arrange a time of day when the ATVs could be ridden.

On May 24, police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts.

Police were informed on May 24 that a truck was being driven erratically on route to the North Ferry. The area was patrolled with no results.

A Hay Beach resident reported on May 24 that view of a driveway was obstructed by bushes and requested a “hidden driveway” sign. The Shelter Island Highway Department was notified.

Loud music was reported at Sunset Beach on May 26 at about 1 a.m. and again that day at 11:53 p.m. The manager lowered the volume in both cases.

A black Lab was reported at large on May 26 in the Center and subsequently returned to its owner.

Police opened an investigation into a case of possible criminal trespass in the Hay Beach area on May 26.

On May 26, police assisted the harbor master with a boat that hit the rocks outside the breakwater in Sag Harbor.

Two motorcycles were reported racing up and down a driveway in Menantic on May 26; they were gone when police arrived.

Police noticed a disabled boat with seven passengers on board in Gardiners Bay off the causeway. Police took four passengers on board a marine unit and towed the remaining passengers and the boat back to its Congdon Creek dock.

A complaint about loud music was received at 9:20 p.m. on May 26 in the Hay Beach area. Police were told the band would stop playing at 10:30 p.m. According to the police report, the decibel level was not in violation of the town code.

Police advised a complainant on May 27 that a case was civil in nature.

Police responded to a report of smoke in the Center on May 27. It was the result of a controlled burn conducted with Shelter Island Fire Department assistance.

Police reported to a petit larceny report in the Center on May 27.

A pit bull was reported at large in the Heights on May 27; The dog was subsequently claimed by its owner and the dog warden notified.

On May 27 a 13-foot inflatable capsized when it became wedged under the owner’s 85-foot vessel while the boat was being anchored in West Neck.

Loud noise from a pool pump was reported on May 27 in Hay Beach. The owner said the pool company had been called and that in the meantime the pump would be turned off and only used sparingly.

A boat was reported anchored illegally in a mooring field in Dering Harbor. The captain was notified on his return to the boat and moved it immediately.

A dog was reported missing in the Center on May 28 and the dog warden notified. The area was searched with negative results.

On May 28 a caller reported concern for the safety of an intoxicated person walking up and down a roadway. Police located the individual, determined there was no danger and advised walking on the grass shoulder.

Police noticed a vehicle being driven on a Ram Island beach on May 28. The driver thought an East Hampton beach driving permit would be adequate. The driver moved the vehicle off the beach.

A case of petit larceny in the Center was reported on May 28.

A motion sensor was set off on May 24 in the garage of a Center residence. Police found no sign of any criminal activity.

A burglary alarm was set off for no known reason at a home in Dering Harbor on May 27.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 22, 24, 25 and 27.