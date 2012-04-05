Blotter: Three arrests on Island this week

ARRESTS

Roody W. Harris, 29, of Shelter Island was arrested on Saturday, April 28 at 8:12 a.m. and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding. Mr. Harris was released on cash bail of $1,500 and directed to appear in court at a later date.

Following an investigation, Michelle E. Buckley, 42, of Shelter Island was arrested on Saturday, April 28 at 10:58 a.m. for criminal mischief in the 4th degree. She was arraigned in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on cash bail of $1,000, with a later date to appear in court.

On Monday, April 30 at 8:28 a.m., Christian E. Johnson, 46, of Shelter Island was stopped by police for failure to stay in lane and subsequently arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated. Mr. Johnson was held overnight and arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding. He was released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Three motorists were ticketed during the week — one on Cobbets lane for failure to stop at a stop sign and a second on South Ferry Road for a cellphone violation. A third motorist was ticketed for making an improper/unsafe turn and for unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENTS

Helen Rosenblum of Shelter Island was driving northbound on North Ferry Road on April 24 when a deer ran into the driver’s-side front of her vehicle. The deer ran off. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

On April 25, Bert A. Bilunas of Riverhead was delivering lumber on Clinton Avenue. As he was backing up on the shoulder, lumber that was overhanging at the back hit the hood and grille area of a parked pick-up truck registered to Peragine Millwork of Speonk, causing over $1,000 in damage.

Ingrid M. Brownyard of Shelter Island was driving on South Ferry Road on April 26 when she slowed down and signalled for a right turn. Kevin M. Ehlinger of Mattituck pulled out to pass her vehicle when Ms. Brownyard began to make a left turn and ran into his vehicle. There was over $1,000 in damage estimated.

On April 27, Kareen Mozes-Laton of New York City was driving northbound on West Neck Road when a deer ran in front of her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front end and hood.

OTHER REPORTS

While on patrol in the Center on April 24, police noticed a tree crew parked in the wrong direction on a blind turn without any flagmen directing traffic. LIPA agreed to post flag personnel.

A caller reported on April 24 that a channel marker had been moved, due to weather or tides. A police marine unit was notified.

A large tree, extending over a Center roadway, created a hazardous condition and was impeding traffic on April 24. The Shelter Island Highway Department was notified.

On April 24, police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Longview on April 24.

Police received a complaint on April 25 about a series of unwanted calls; the person responsible was advised to stop.

Two dogs were reported at large in the Center on April 26. They were returned to their owner with a warning.

A downed limb on a Center roadway was reported on April 27. The Highway Department responded and police assisted with traffic.

A caller reported a missing trailer on April 27; it was subsequently located.

Also on April 27, police responded to a report of harassment in the Heights.

A caller reported a possible fire at a Center location on April 30. The Shelter Island Fire Department located smoke from a wood-fired boiler.

A case of criminal mischief was reported in West Neck on April 30.

Police responded to a report of harassment in the Heights on April 30; the suspect was warned by police not to communicate with the complainant.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to four fire alarms during the week at residences in the Center, Westmoreland and on Ram Island. One was a false alarm; the SIFD was unable to determine the cause of the second; and two alarms at the same location were tripped by a faulty sensor in the boiler room.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island emergency medical service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 29 and 30.