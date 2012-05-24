Blotter: Phone calls lead to harassment arrest

Thomas W. Field, 39, of Shelter Island was arrested on Monday, May 21 at 1:11 a.m. and charged with harassment in the 2nd degree, following a police investigation involving harassing and threatening phone calls.

Mr. Field was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released without bail.

OTHER REPORTS

A Heights caller reported on May 15 that a vehicle had been left in a parking lot for more than a month and requested SIPD assistance so that the owner could be contacted.

At approximately 9 p.m. on May 15, Southold police requested assistance with the investigation of possible stolen property in the Heights. The investigation continues.

At 11:38 a.m. on May 16, a Center caller reported that they thought someone was listening in on their phone conversations. SIPD advised the caller to contact their phone carrier to address security matters.

Later that day, a Center caller contacted SIPD expressing concern about a situation involving another party. There was no evidence of criminal activity and police advised the caller to follow up civilly.

On May 16, the caretaker of a West Neck home reported an open window at a residence occupied only on weekends. Police will conduct extra weekday patrols.

Also on May 16, a Center caller reported that when they walk along their street, a neighbor’s loose dogs growl. The caller had asked the owner to tie up the dogs but the owner did not do so, saying that the dogs “do not bite.” Police spoke with the dog owner, who stated that the dogs were under his control. The dog warden was notified.

A caller reported a truck parked at a curve on a Center road on May 17. Police spoke to the driver, who moved it to a safer location.

Police assisted with traffic control on May 17 in the West Neck area after receiving a report of a hazardous condition caused by a Optimum Online repair crew.

On May 17, SIPD documented a civil case and responded to a Hay Beach caller’s request for an escort to their residence.

A Long View caller reported on May 18 that a male suspect ran through the back yard, jumped a fence and left in a vehicle. Police patrolled the area for criminal activity but did not observe any.

A truck that had been reported blocking a roadway in Hay Beach was gone when police arrived on May 18. Also that day a Hay Beach caller receiving anonymous calls asked if the calls could be traced. The person was advised to contact their service carrier.

On May 18, a Center caller reported being the victim of identity theft; police are investigating. Also that day police performed school crossing guard duty; investigated a caller’s report of ATVs being driven near the road and contacted the owner of a disabled vehicle to have it removed.

A Center caller requested clarification of an order of protection on May 19.

After a Center resident reported that a LIPA transformer was leaking fluid, SIPD notified LIPA and a crew was dispatched.

SIPD collected medications at the town’s Green Expo on May 19. Also on that date, police conducted a seatbelt check in the Heights and found 90 percent of drivers were complying with the state’s buckle-up law.

On May 20, a caller in Menantic expressed concern about a person in the area. Police advised caller to contact them if the person was doing anything illegal. Later, the caller reported that the person had left the Island.

SIPD performed crossing guard duty, assisted a caller in the Center and also performed court duty on May 21.

A Center caller reported an agitated person approaching their vehicle then leaving the location. The caller wished the incident documented.

A caller from the Shelter Island School expressed concern about the legality of a person being on school property. SIPD advised that it was legal.

On May 21, a caller from Silver Beach reported that property had been removed from the premises without permission. The person who had removed the property stated that it belonged to them. The caller was informed that the person entering the property in the future might be subject to arrest.

No summonses were issued during a seatbelt check on May 21.

A caller who had a complaint with the Post Office was advised the SIPD could not help with the matter.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the Center on May 18 caused when town workers cut a wire.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team responded to an injury on May 19; on May 20 and May 21, a team provided transport to ELIH.