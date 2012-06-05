Biotoxins close cove in Sag Harbor; Island experts not worried it will spread

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has temporarily closed Sag Harbor Cove due to the presence of biotoxins, according to Karen Graulich at the DEC’s Shellfish Growing Area Classification Unit, a part of the Bureau of Marine Resources.

The presence of marine biotoxins may make shellfish hazardous to eat. The toxin that has been detected — saxitoxin — is produced by algae and can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning.

The affected area includes the cove and its tributaries, all lying west of the Lance Corporal Jordan Haerter Veterans Memorial Bridge on Route 114 from Sag Harbor to North Haven.

The ban on shellfishing will continue until the DEC can determine that marine biotoxin levels are no longer hazardous, according to a DEC statement. DEC officials couldn’t be reached to comment on the situation.

“So far, none of those harmful algae blooms have been identified in Shelter Island waters,” said Ed Bausman, chairman of the Island’s Conservation Advisory Commission. Increases in nitrogen are creating conditions that allow the algae blooms to develop, he said. But so far, there haven’t been any algae blooms in Shelter Island waters, he said.

“They could pop up at any time,” Mr. Bausman said.

“It’s certainly something to pay attention to,” said John Needham, chairman of the Shelter Island Waterways Advisory Committee.

But he noted that incoming tides would only affect Sag Harbor Cove and outgoing tides would affect Gardiners Bay which would dilute any toxin.

“They have to err on the safe side,” Mr. Needham said about the DEC’s action in Sag Harbor Cove.

If the problem developed in Peconic Bay, “That would surely affect Shelter Island,” he said. “Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

jlane@timesreview.com