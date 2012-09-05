Beth Nielsen Chapman to perform at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church

The Shelter Island Friends of Music will be altering its traditional classical fare to feature popular music great, singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman, at its concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 at the Presbyterian Church.

She is considered one of the pre-eminent singer-songwriters of her generation. Featured in her own albums, her songs also have been recorded by a wide selection of artists including Bonnie Raitt, Bette Midler, Elton John, Trisha Yearwood, Neil Diamond, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.

Ms. Chapman’s songs have been used on television and on movie soundtracks and she wrote Faith Hill’s Grammy-nominated hit, “This Kiss.”

As an artist, she is renowned for her pure, powerful songwriting and luminously clear voice. Her 1997 release of “Sand and Water,” following the death of her husband to cancer, is a chronicle of her journey through grief and has brought comfort to many dealing with loss. In 2001, following her own journey through breast cancer, Beth released “Deeper Still,” which further solidified her reputation as a writer whose songs distinctly portray hope, resilience and human vulnerability.

Ms. Chapman’s project, entitled “Prism,” is a collection of songs of devotion from many paths of faith sung in different languages. Partly inspired by Archbishop Tutu’s message of uniting us all as “one human family,” “Prism” is a tapestry of cultural landscapes.

She has also worked closely with Peacejam and she sits on the advisory board of “Healthy World Healthy Child.”

Her newest project, “The Mighty Sky,” a collection of songs for children about astronomy, is being developed into lesson plans for grades K through 7 and middle school children. It was recently featured in a celebration of “Human Beings in Space”on April 12 at the United Nations.

As always, admission to the concert is free; donations are welcome.

FORREST COMPTON