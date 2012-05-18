A look at what's happening on Shelter Island this week

AT SYLVESTER MANOR…

Sylvester Manor will host its second annual Open House at the Manor House, Saturday, May 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be tours of the Manor, kids activities, garden and history displays and a visit with the farm’s animals. Farmstand samples will be available and seedlings for sale. Refreshments will be served. The Open House is free and open to the members of the community.

MEMORIAL DAY OPEN HOUSE

Mashomack’s Membership Open House, scheduled for Sunday, May 27 from 4 to 6 p.m., signals the beginning of summer for many Islanders. Enjoy the cocktail party on the Manor House lawn, view displays and learn about Mashomack’s conservation work. And bring along friends and neighbors who would like to support the Nature Conservancy.

HAULING A SEINE

Give a helping hand at Mashomack by pulling in a 300-foot haul seine on Saturday, May 26 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Get a close-up look at the creatures and plants that live under the sea. This demonstration of a traditional East End fishing method is appropriate for the whole family. A marshmallow roast will follow the haul. The program is free for members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to reserve a place.

CELEBRATING BRIDG HUNT

Friends of Bridg Hunt are invited to a celebration of his life at his home in Dering Harbor on Saturday, May 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. Members of the community who would like to participate may RSVP by calling the Hunt residence at 749-1333

2012 GREEN EXPO

Learn all about solar power, conserving water, stormwater runoff, raising chickens and much more at this year’s Green Expo on Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Youth Center in American Legion Hall. You can get your car washed by Charlie Binder and Elias Fokine, high school sophomores, to help fund their trip to Peru. You will also be able to drop off outdated medications. The expo is sponsored by the Town of Shelter Island and the Green Options Committee.

GARDEN WORKSHOP

Help is needed to breathe new life into Sylvester Manor’s historic garden. A second volunteer workshop is planned for Saturday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Horticulturalist and gardener Amedeo Teseo will be on hand again to provide his expert advice and know-how.

Coffee and refreshments will be served, but bring your own hand garden tools and wear gardening gear — gloves and boots. For more information, call 749-0626.

CITIZENSHIP AWARD DINNER

It may not be too late to honor the Lions Club Citizen of the Year, Howard Brandenstein, at a dinner at the Pridwin, tomorrow, Friday, May 18 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $37.50 per person with a cash bar; tickets will not be available at the door. Contact Lion John and Jane Babinski about ticket availability at 749-1097.

SECURITY SHREDDING

As part of this year’s Green Expo, the Town’s Recycling Center will offer free industrial shredding of confidential documents on Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the premises of the Youth Center in American Legion Hall.

ACROSS THE MOAT

CALLING ALL ARTISTS

The Retreat, the only domestic violence agency serving the East End, has announced its 4th annual Juried Art Show. The show is open to all artists with work in photography, painting, 2D, 3D and sculpture, providing the work does not measure more than 24 inches by 36 inches. There is an entry fee of $50 per submission, with a limit of three entries. The deadline for submissions is August 1; for more information and an entry form, visit hamptonsjuriedartshow.com or email heather@theretreatinc.org.

‘THE KING AND I’

The North Fork Community Theatre’s production of “The King and I,” a Rogers and Hammerstein musical based on the novel, “Anna and the King of Siam,” by Margaret Landon, will open tonight, Thursday, May 17 and run Thursdays through Sundays, closing June 3. Curtain is 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. for Sunday matinées. Free pre-show receptions will be held on Thursdays at 7 p.m.; post-show talk backs with the cast will follow performances on Sunday, May 20 and 27.

Tickets for all performances are $20 and can be ordered by calling 298-NFCT or online at NFCT.com.

WATER MILL MUSEUM OPENS

The East End’s oldest commercial building will open today for its 46th year as a museum. On Friday, May 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., the public is invited to visit the mill, listen to readings from the book, “Water Mill: Celebrating Community.” Refreshments will be served and the books will be signed by editor Marlene Haresign. The Mill is located at 41 Old Mill Road in Water Mill. Admission is free.

POETRY MARATHON

Poetry lovers are invited to celebrate the work of Emily Dickinson on Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hampton Library on Main Street in Bridgehampton. Participants will read non-stop from Dickinson’s works. The event is co-sponsored by Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor. For more information or to sign up to read, call the library at 537-0015.

THRIFT STORE OPENS

The Retreat will celebrate the opening of its second thrift store, The Retreat Boutique Too, 30 Park Place in East Hampton Village, on Friday, May 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. Following this preview, the store will be open daily, except Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donations should still be taken to the Retreat’s other thrift store location in Bridgehampton Commons. Donations are tax-deductible and sales will benefit the victims of domestic violence.

BARN TOUR

The Bridgehampton Historical Society and Peconic Land Trust will host a Barn Tour on Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ten barns will be open for self-guided tours. Some have been converted into houses, other are actively in use on farms. Several of the sites will host the artists of Plein Air Peconic, who will be painting on site. The cost is $25 the day of the tour, $20 in advance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call 537-1088 or email bhhs@optonline.net.

AT BAY STREET…

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will celebrate Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 26 at 8 p.m. with an evening of song, “One Night, Two Voices, Three Cheers,” performed by Ana Gasteyer of “Saturday Night Live” and “Smash!” star Brian d’Arcy James. Tickets are $65 or $75; $100 includes an “after party” with the performers. Order online, baystreet.org, or call the box office at 725-9500.