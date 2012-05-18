37 Island property owners grieve tax assessments

Only three people showed up Tuesday at Shelter Island Town Hall for the statewide annual Grievance Day for challenging tax assessments. Their complaints were heard by the town’s Board of Assessment Review.

A total of 37 grievances — including those three made in person ­— have been filed with the Board of Assessment Review this year. That’s up from the 30 grievances filed by Grievance Day in 2011, according to Assessor Al Hammond.

Decisions are pending with the Board of Assessment Review, the members of which are volunteers appointed by the Town Board.

The board’s decisions are expected to be forthcoming in about two weeks and board members have the final say on how much those who grieved their taxes will have to pay, Mr. Hammond said.