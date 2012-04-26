Where In the World … Steve and Jane Walker

Steve and Jane Walker went on a business/pleasure trip to China in October 2011. They are pictured here at the base of a long, steep section of steps at the Great Wall of China, just before they made the ascent to the tower behind them. It was tough, but they did it! Jane remarked that it is a great country with so much history and culture, and the people in Beijing were very friendly and welcoming (especially to their copy of The Shelter Island Reporter!).