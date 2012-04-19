What's Happening: Week of April 19, 2012

EARTH DAY PROGRAMS

Save Saturday and Sunday, April 21 and 22, for these four community-wide events celebrating Earth Day.

Earth Day Clean Up on Sunday, April 22, is sponsored annually by Dan and Debbie Binder (Dan’s Carting & Recycling). Meet at the Shelter Island School at 9 a.m. Volunteers will be organized into teams and receive route maps, orange vests, gloves and garbage bags.

Crab Creek Clean Up: Two Percent Committee members and Vine Busters will meet on Saturday, April 21. Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. at the Brander Parkway entrance. Bring loppers, shears and gloves.

Joint Nature Conservancy and Sylvester Manor Programs

• Saturday, April 21, 1 to 3 p.m.: Mashomack’s Visitor Center will host “One Earth” performance by musician John Porcino, followed by a nature-themed scavenger hunt and a native plant to take home.

• Sunday, April 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.: Sylvester Manor’s Windmill Field will be the site of the Nature Conservancy’s “Picnic for the Planet.” Bring your own picnic lunch or purchase farm-fresh egg salad sandwiches and salad on site. Participants will try to break the Guinness record for the biggest world-wide picnic. Then Sara Gordon, project manager for Peconic Land Trust and a member of Sylvester Manor’s board, will talk about land conservation and climate change. “Trans-Plant & Sing” activities will also take place on Sunday as well as Saturday and Sunday mornings, 9 a.m .to noon. Both events are rain or shine.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PLANTING

The Taylor’s Island Foundation and Committee, the Group for the East End and the Garden Club of Shelter Island are planting American beach grass on Taylor’s Island on Friday, April 27, beginning at 8 a.m. and would like other members of the community to join them. If you can help, email pat@taylorsisland.org or phone P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603

SAFE BOATING CERTIFICATE

Earn a New York State Safe Boating Certificate by attending the Police Department’s two-part class on Wednedays, April 25 and May 2 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the ambulance building, 12 Manwaring Road. Classes are free; all books and materials are provided. Those 18 years and older will be charged a $10 NYS certification processing fee

The minimum age is 10. Reserve a space by calling the SIPD at 749-0600 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information contact instructor Peter Vielbig at 749-1801 or 609-306-1114.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will continue its series of classic films with a Shakespeare Weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 20 and 21. The Kenneth Branagh version of “Henry V” will be shown on Friday, followed by Zeffirelli’s “Romeo and Juliet” on Saturday. Show time is 8 p.m. and tickets are $5 at the door. Dinner packages are available at Phao, the American Hotel, Page at 63 Main and the Dockside.

METEOR SHOWER PARTY

The Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold, will host a Lyrid Meteor Shower Party — weather permitting — on Saturday, April 21 from 7 p.m. to midnight. This is the peak time for the shower and an average of 20 meteors per hour from the constellation Lyra may be visible. The suggested donation is $5, $3 for children. If in doubt about the weather, call 765-2626.

GROWING BACKYARD BERRIES

Meet the Peconic Land Trust at Salt Air Farm, 1535 New Suffolk Road in Cutchogue, for a program about growing raspberries, blackberries and blueberries. Plant varieties, soil preparation, irrigation and long-term care will be covered. The cost is $5; rain will cancel the program. For more information or to reserve a place, call PLT at 283-3915, extension 19, or email events@PeconicLandTrust.org.

Turnpike. Her talk will be followed by a reception catered by Cavaniola’s and Wolffer Vineyard.

The program is sponsored by Canio’s, Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt, Group for the East End and the Natural History Museum. Tickets are $50 per person if ordered early, $60 after the cut-off date. Visit long

GIANT EARTH DAY YARD SALE

The North Fork Audubon Society will celebrate Earth Day on Sunday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a yard sale at Inlet Pond on Route 48 in Greenport. The Greenport Farmers Market and other vendors will participate and pollinator plants, shade-grown coffee and reusable shopping bags will be available for purchase. There will be exhibits and activities for kids. Food will be available from the North Fork Table & Inn’s Lunch Truck. For more information, call 477-6456.

FIRE DEPARTMENT DISPLAY

The East Marion Fire Department will hold a day of demonstrations and information about fire fighting and emergency services. There will be activities for juniors and seniors, free lunch and information on how to become a fire fighter. The event will take place this Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. For more information call 477-0539.