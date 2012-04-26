What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of April 26, 2012

BIRDING FOR BEGINNERS

Learn the basics of birding on Saturday, April 28 at 8 a.m. — how to focus binoculars, use a bird guide and gather clues to identify birds. Mashomack Preserve’s Tom Damiani will lead a walk designed for those looking for beginning tips or those who want to improve their current knowledge. Bring binoculars. The program is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to sign up.

MANOR GARDEN WORKSHOP

Help revive Sylvester Manor’s historic garden in a special workshop led by horticulturist and gardener Amedeo Teseo on Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. This is the first in a series of morning garden workshops on “Preparing the Spring Garden.” Bring your own garden tools (pruners, hand trowels, etc.) and gloves and boots. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 749-0626.

WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CLUB

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 1 at 12 noon in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. The guest speaker, Joan Tamin, will present a trunk show featuring articles from the Gazebo Gallery in Greenport.

Bring a sandwich and a mug; coffee, tea and dessert will be provided. A non-perishable contribution or donation for the Food Pantry will be appreciated. And don’t forget to bring along your check for $29 for the June luncheon at the Pridwin.

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

All Islanders are invited to participate in the 60th National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 3 at the Youth Center in Legion Hall at 7 p.m. The National Day of Prayer was established by Congress in 1952 and in 1988 President Reagan signed off on the amendment setting the day as the first Thursday in May.

Island clergy and lay people will lead the program. Music will be provided by Linda Bonaccorso and Dell Kukacka among others.

REMEMBERING ALEX GARCIA

The community is invited to Mashomack Preserve’s Manor House on Saturday, May 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. to celebrate the life of Alex Garcia.

Refreshments will be provided by Mashomack Preserve’s Board of Trustees and staff, sweets by the Shelter Island Library’s Board of Directors and Friends of the Library — organizations close to Dr. Garcia’s heart.

CANCER SURVIVORS RETREAT

Dr. Brian Luke Seaward, an award-winning author, photographer, teacher and inspirational speaker, will hold a one-day retreat for women cancer survivors and their caregivers on Sunday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Camp Quinipet.

Dr. Seward is an expert in the field of stress management, mind-body-spirit healing and health promotion.

The workshop costs $30, including continental breakfast and lunch. Space is limited. To sign up, call Susie Roden, 726-8715, or email her at sroden@southamptonhospital.org.

‘I LOVE MY PARK DAY’

Visit Taylor’s Island for the first “I Love My Park Day,” a new statewide event to improve and enjoy parks and historic sites, on Saturday, May 5 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Taylor’s Island is a town park and its Smith-Taylor Cabin is on the state Register of Historic Places.

Volunteers, along with Weblos Scouts, are invited to help remove Japanese knotweed, an invasive species, and prepare the cabin for the restoration that will begin soon with state funding.

Rain will cancel this event. For more information, visit taylorsisland.org or phone 749-1603.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SEEKING NEW VOICES

Singers with experience in choral music or those who can read music are invited to audition for the Choral Society of the Hamptons on Monday, May 7. Those interested are also welcome to attend the first rehearsal for the summer concert, which will be held on Monday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church. The concert will take place on Saturday, July 7. To schedule an audition, call Veronika Semsakova at 204-9402 or email her at execdir@choralsocietyofthehamptons.org.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

Custer Institute and Observatory, Main Bayview Road in Southold, will host a Saturn Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 28, from 7 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. At this time Saturn, the sixth planet from the sun, is as close to the earth as it will be all year and its rings and moons will be visible through Custer’s powerful telescopes. The suggested donation is $5 for adults, $3 for children. If in doubt about the weather, call 765-2626.

‘UNCLE VANYA’ AT GUILD HALL

The John Drew Theatre at Guild Hall in East Hampton will present Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” in a production that brings 55 audience members close to the action of the play. There will be only 12 performances of this “theatre within a theatre.” The play will open on Thursday, May 3 and run Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m., closing on Sunday, May 20. Tickets are $25 general admission and $10 for students and can be purchased online at GuildHall.org or theatremania.com or by calling 866-811-4111.

‘MAYGRATION’

Mashomack Preserve’s Tom Damiani will lead groups of birders every Tuesday in May, starting May 1 at 8 a.m., to watch for bird migrations at various locations on the North Fork. Participants should plan to meet at the Red House Nature Center, Inlet Pond County Park on Route 48 in Greenport. The program, sponsored by the North Fork Audubon Society, is free. For more information and to sign up, call Tom Damiani at 275-3202 or email him at tdamiani3@optimum.net.

‘SILENT SPRING’ ANNIVERSARY

Linda Lear, author of “Rachel Carson: Witness for Nature,” will speak about Rachel Carson’s ground-breaking work and her legacy on Long Island on Saturday, April 28 at 4 p.m. at the South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton Turnpike. Her talk will be followed by a cocktail reception. The program is sponsored by Canio’s, Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt, Group for the East End and the Natural History Museum. Tickets are $50 per person if ordered early, $60 after the cut-off date. Visit longpondgreenbelt.org to order.

TALL SHIPS FESTIVAL

Tickets are now on sale for the 2012 Tall Ships maritime festival. Greenport will host the tall ships for three days over the Memorial Day Weekend, May 26 through May 28. The ships will set sail from Savannah, Georgia in early May and will race up the East Coast to Halifax, Nova Scotia. The Tall Ships Challenge will commemorate the Bicentennial of the War of 1812. Ticket holders will be able to board the ships and talk to crew members and sailing trainees.

Advance tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (ages 65 and over). Admission for children 12 and under is free. To purchase, visit greenport.showclix.com. Prices will be higher on site.