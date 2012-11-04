Two Shelter Island athletes win Suffolk Zone awards

Shelter Island High School seniors Jon LiCausi, left, and Megan Mundy, right, with Shelter Island High School Atheltic Director Rick Osmer, were honored as student role models for their peers at the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance’s Suffolk Zone High School Awards Dinner at the Hyatt Regency-Wind Watch Golf Club in Hauppauge last December.

Mr. Osmer nominated Jon and Megan in recognition of their academic and sports achievements and for their character and leadership in all their school activities.