Two incumbents among 3 seeking to fill 3 open seats on School Board

Unless there are write-in candidates on May 15, all three candidates seeking seats on Shelter Island’s Board of Education will be elected.

At issue is only the question of which one will fill the unexpired term of Kathleen Reilly, who resigned last October, and which will be elected to full three-year terms.

As of Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline for nominating petitions, incumbents Stephen Gessner and Mark Kanarvogel are running for re-election. Joining them as candidates for the board is Marilynn Pysher, president of Shelter Island’s Communities That Care chapter.

The candidate who wins the fewest votes in the May balloting will fill out Ms. Reilly’s term, which will expire in 2013.