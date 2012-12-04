Town officials weighing county’s beach ultimatum

Shelter Island Town Board members took a less confrontational stance this week to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ recent ultimatum that the town must not allow the public to swim at Fresh Pond, Shell Beach or Menhaden Lane unless they are developed and approved as public beaches according to state and county standards.

While calling it “catastrophic” that the three areas could be denied to swimmers this summer, Supervisor Jim Dougherty said at Tuesday’s Town Board work session the town must balance residents’ recreational needs with safety issues and the town’s interest in not incurring fines.

Board members did not decide on a response to the county Tuesday but, after a discussion, seemed to agree that the town should remove any signs, facilities or designations that encourage the public to think those sites are officially sanctioned municipal bathing beaches. The town has only two of those: Crescent Beach and Wades Beach.

In an interview this week, a county official warned that the town had to post “Swimming Prohibited” signs at the three sites or possibly face fines of up to $2,000 per incident, per day. Department of Health Services spokeswoman Grace McGovern said the state requires that public beaches have lifeguards, bathroom facilities and state approval of water quality. She rejected last week’s defensive stance by the Town Board, when the county’s ultimatum was first discussed. The board members then suggested that posting “Swim at Your Own Risk” signs would eliminate any town liability if people chose to swim there. Ms. McGovern said that was not true.

The issue first surfaced at the April 3 work session, when Councilman Peter Reich read a letter to the town Recreation Department from an official with the county Department of Health Services calling on the town to ban swimming at the sites. Nancy Pierson of the Bureau of Marine Resources in the Division of Environmental Quality listed a lack of beachfront, permanent bathroom facilities, lifeguards and other necessities required by health code. (The full text of her letter appears on page 14 of this week’s issue.)

“What individual is screwing the residents of this town out of their beach rights?” Mr. Reich asked at that meeting.

Vincent Novak, who lives near Fresh Pond, called the Reporter following last week’s story on the issue to say he was the person who had notified the Suffolk County Department of Health Services of the issue — but only in reference to Fresh Pond.

Mr. Novak was at Tuesday’s work session, when he briefly clashed with Supervisor Dougherty, who challenged him for having “tapped” his phone some years ago. Mr. Novak said he had recorded a conversation with the supervisor, which he said was legal.

He went to the county, he said, because he couldn’t get town officials to react. He said a neighbor had told him that the reason his complaints were ignored by the Town Board was that people mistook him for being Jewish.

He “never asked for swimming to be prohibited anyplace,” he said, but when he moved to Fresh Pond Road in 1993, he knew it was a town landing, but never expected it to be used as a bathing beach. Placement of a picnic table there by the Highway Department encouraged people to swim there, he said. The table isn’t on the site now and won’t be returned there, Highway Superintendent and Public Works Commissioner Jay Card said at the meeting.

In an interview on Monday, Mr. Novak said swimming in Fresh Pond is “unsafe” because there are no currents to carry away the human waste people leave behind. Because there are no facilities there, people use the water as a bathroom, he claimed.

Speaking of one of the other sites, Councilman Reich said at this Tuesday’s work session that the county owns preserved land off Menhaden Lane area where people swim “all the time.” He said the same restrictions that are being imposed on Shelter Island should apply to Suffolk County.

Linda Holmes of nearby Dinah Rock Road said the county purchased the “Section 9” parcel of the Hay Beach subdivision for passive recreation, although people swim at that beach regularly.

As for Shell Beach, it is “just a unique place,” Silver Beach resident Jim Colligan said. “It’s just a very convenient place that people use all the time.” Hundreds of people bathe along Shell Beach on summer weekends.

When the subject came up last week, Police Chief James Read said that his officers would inform swimmers at any of the three sites that there were no lifeguards and it was unsafe to swim there. He said he was unaware of any charges he could bring against swimmers who chose not to listen.

The chief wasn’t at Tuesday’s meeting but Mr. Dougherty said he had spoken with him. “Gradually, we’re getting on the same page,” he said.

“We have an attorney here who’s going to have to help us wend our way through this stuff,” Councilman Paul Shepherd said, referring to Laury Dowd.

The town doesn’t have money to provide bathroom facilities or other amenities at town landings, Councilwoman Chris Lewis said.

And there aren’t enough lifeguards for hire to consider applying for permits to open other beaches on the Island, she said.

She noted that there are about 56 town landings and told her colleagues, “We just leave them alone.”

The week before, Councilman Ed Brown said he was concerned that efforts to stop swimmers from using any of the three areas would result in Wades Beach, which does have public facilities, being “swamped” with swimmers.

jlane@timesreview.com