Town could face fines if it doesn't put up 'swimming prohibited' signs at three bathing areas

Shelter Island Town could be facing heavy fines unless officials agree to post “Swimming Prohibited” signs at Fresh Pond, Shell Beach and Menhaden Lane.

That was the word Monday from Suffolk County Department of Health Services spokeswoman Grace McGovern.

It’s insufficient to post the sites with signs that read, “Swimming at your own risk,” Ms. McGovern said, as town officials have said they might do in response to the county’s concern that the areas lack the facilities required for public beaches.

State law would allow fines of up to $2,000 per incident, per day, she said, but added that municipalities generally are fined about $500 per day.

If other violations were to be found at the sites — such as installation of port-o-johns by the town — Shelter Island would be separately fined for those, Ms. McGovern said

Her comments came in response to Councilman Peter Reich reading a letter from an official with the county Department of Health Services at last week’s Town Board work session calling on the town to ban swimming at the sites. Addressed to the town Recreation Department, the letter from Nancy Pierson of the Bureau of Marine Resources in the Division of Environmental Quality listed a lack beachfront, permanent bathroom facilities, lifeguards and other necessities required by health code.

“What individual is screwing the residents of this town out of their beach rights?” Mr. Reich asked at last week’s meeting

Self-identified whistle-blower Vincent Novak, who lives near Fresh Pond, called the Reporter following last week’s story to say he had notified the Suffolk County Department of Health Services of the problems because he couldn’t get town officials to take action.

By putting a picnic table near Fresh Pond, he said the town had encouraged illegal swimming there.

“It was never my intent to stop swimmers,” Mr. Novak said. “But it’s an unsafe area.”

When the subject came up last week, Police Chief James Read said at the Town Board’s work session that his officers would inform swimmers at the site that there were no lifeguards and it was unsafe to swim at any of the named beaches. But he said he was unaware of any penalty he could bring against swimmers who chose not to listen.

Councilman Ed Brown said he was concerned that efforts to stop swimmers from using any of the three areas would result in Wades Beach, which does have public facilities, being “swamped” with swimmers.

Before the town could legally open any of the areas to swimming, it would have to file an application that would need to be approved by the Department of Health Services, according to Ms. Pierson’s letter.

This Tuesday’s Town Board work session agenda calls for further discussion of the issue.