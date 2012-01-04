Times/Review the top chain in New York Press Association Better Newspaper Contest

No weekly newspaper chain in the state earned more contest points than Times/Review Newsgroup in the 2011 New York State Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, we learned this weekend.

This marks the second consecutive year Times/Review was New York’s top chain.

And no newspaper took home more editorial awards than the Riverhead-News Review, which earned 30 in the contest. Only the Sag Harbor Express, which claimed 12 first place awards, earned more total points in the contest than the News-Review.

Long Island newspaper chains dominated the competition, with four of the top five chains coming from Suffolk or Nassau counties.

The following is the complete list of 2011 New York Press Association Better Newspaper Contest awards handed out to the Shelter Island Reporter this weekend:

First Place

Best Front Page

Best Editorial Page

Best Obituaries

Second Place

Coverage of Education

Coverage of Election/Politics

Sports Coverage

Best Large Space Ad

Honorable Mention

Editorial Cartoon — Peter Waldner