Ticket decline is only mystery in annual report

The number of domestic dispute cases handled annually by Town Police edged up from 26 in 2007 to 36 in 2011 as the department makes an effort to “take the extra step,” as Chief James Read put it, to provide help and make referrals to the Retreat, the regional shelter for victims of domestic violence.

Domestic disputes were reported 27 times in 2008, 24 times in 2009 and 37 times in 2010.

Chief Read covered these and a range of other statistics on Tuesday when he presented his department’s 2011 annual report to the Town Board at its weekly work session.

The report contained no big surprises, with most statistics showing little change over the five-year comparison period used in the report.

Only a sharp drop in the number of parking tickets issued in 2011 puzzled the department.

The number fell from a five-year high of 1,145 in 2007 to 464 in 2011, a decline of nearly 60 percent. In 2010, the total was 803 and in 2009 it was 946; in 2008 it was 767.

Chief Read said the department was “trying to figure out why.” He said patrolling traffic control officers may have helped drivers understand parking restrictions. Board members mentioned increased fines and better signage at Crescent Beach.

Tickets for moving violations also fell from a five-year high of 554 in 2007 to 382 last year. There were 445 in 2010, 478 in 2009, 558 in 2008.

Among other annual statistics, Chief Read reported that:

• Calls requiring a police response held relatively steady over five years, with 2,550 in 2011 compared to 2,414 in 2007; 2,399 in 2010; 2,381 in 2009 and 2,320 in 2008.

• Motor vehicle accidents were steady, except for a dip in 2007 when 116 were reported; the total was 138 in 2008; 138 in 2009; 135 in 2010 and 133 last year.

• Motor vehicle accidents that involved deer have declined over 12 years from a high of 74 in 2000 to 28 last year. The annual five-year totals were 28 in 2007; 23 in 2008; 35 in 2009; 30 in 2010. Chief Read said the town’s effort to cull the herd through a controlled hunt had helped improve the numbers.

• Arrests ranged from 115 in 2007 to a high 122 in 2011, dipping in the years between to 99 in 2010, a low of 81 in 2009 and 96 in 2008. Chief Read said one defendant who was charged with breaking into many parked cars on the Island was arrested about 30 times in 2011 and skewed the total for that year. (The chief later explained the defendant, Tucker A. Ruiz, was involved in multiple larcenies, mostly from vehicles, and one burglary from a business. “Each incident was at separate locations involving different people,” which is “is why a separate arrest was taken,” he said.)

• DWI arrests were down from an unusual spike of 57 in 2007 to 28 in 2011; in between, the total varied from 49 in 2008 to a low of 14 in 2009 and 39 in 2010. Chief Read attributed the overall trend down to “aggressive enforcement” and people learning to avoid arrest by not driving after drinking. He said police had found the biggest deterrent to drivers was their fear that their names would be reported in the Reporter’s police blotter.

• False fire alarms, to which police respond along with the Fire Department, and false “general” alarms showed steady numbers, with 146 total in 2011 (63 fire and 83 general) compared to 145 in 2007 (56 fire and 89 general); 192 in 2008 (70 and 122); 131 in 2009 (52 and 79) and 137 in 2010 (53 and 84). Councilman Peter Reich commented that, over the period, more houses with alarms have come on line so the fairly steady numbers indicate a declining rate of alarms.

• Aided cases, to which police respond along with EMS personnel from the ambulance squad, averaged 253 a year over the period and held fairly steady year to year, with 220 in 2011; 260 in 2010; 256 in 1009; 263 in 2008 and 266 in 2007. Chief Read said police officers were trained in first aid, CPR and the use of defibrillators. “We get there first and do all we can to help,” he said. Supervisor Jim Dougherty later — during a discussion of the Town Board’s plan to ask voters to approve a Length of Service Award Program for ambulance volunteers this summer — noted that the Island may have the highest percentage of seniors in its population of any town in the state, except perhaps one “up in the Adirondacks,” so a quick response to medical calls is a critical public service here.

• The department investigated an average of 218 reports of criminal offenses a year over the period, with 253 in 2011, 224 in 2010, 168 in 2009, 212 in 2008 and 234 in 2007. These included broken windows and doors, grafitti, damage to vehicles and thefts from vehicles — and there was a spate of them in 2011 due to one person. Chief Read urged everyone to lock their car doors even when parking at their own homes, where most thefts from vehicles occur.

• Larcenies showed a spike in 2011, with 70 total, of which 66 involved property valued at more than $1,000. The chief noted “one guy was responsible for more than half” of these cases. In 2007, the total was 40, with 31 for property worth more than $1,000; in 2008, 52 (39); in 2009, 34 (29) and in 2010, 39 (24).

• Burglaries were close to steady over the period with 13 in 2011, 13 in 2010, 17 in 2009, 14 in 2008 and 15 in 2007. The clearance rate for them was 63 percent.

• Clearance rate: of the 253 offenses reported to police in 2011, the department’s investigative section followed up on 236. Of those, 148 were cleared or closed and 88 are still active or pending.

• Bay constables reported 179 marine incidents in 2011, compared to 160 in 2010; 184 in 2009; 234 in 2008 and 165 in 2007.

• The chief praised the police, fire, ambulance and highway departments for a “fabulous job” coordinating the planning for, and the responses to Hurricane (and later Tropical Storm) Irene in late August. He also lauded LIPA for its quick response on Shelter Island, with 75 percent of the Island’s power restored three days after the storm hit and 97 percent after two more days. Also, the chief reported that the town has received about $100,000 of the $125,000 it expects to receive from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for storm-related clean-up costs.

• Noise complaints averaged 60 to 70 a year, the chief reported. “We try to get the people to resolve” the problem without issuing tickets. He said police usually found that noise complaints were unfounded. There were 76 in 2001, 66 in 2010, 70 in 1009, 81 in 2009, 75 in 2008 and 86 in 2007.