Three things you can do on the Island this week

AFTER SCHOOL NATURE

“Watch the Birdie,” a program at Mashomack Preserve for kids ages 4 and older, will be held on Wednesday, April 18 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Visitor Center. Participants will watch birds at the bird feeder and make pine cone feeders and “bird cookies” for them. The program is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 if you plan to attend.

LEARN ITALIAN!

The Recreation Department is offering free Italian lessons for beginners, starting Saturday, Aprill 21 at 9 a.m. at the Shelter Island School. The program will continue for seven weeks on Saturday mornings and will be taught by Islander Frank Milano. If you’re interested in signing up, call Mr. Milano at 749-1661.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Volunteers are invited to join members of the Community Land Preservation Board (Two Percent Committee) and the “Vine Busters” on Saturday, April 21 to do a spring clean up at the Crab Creek Preserve. Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Brander Parkway entrance to the preserve at 9 a.m. Bring your loppers, shears, work gloves and mattocks and help to tidy up this open space.