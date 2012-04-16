This week in history: Water restrictions went into effect a decade ago this week

10 YEARS AGO

Town gets tough

Emergency water restrictions went into effect to deal with drought conditions. It banned use of residential irrigation systems and limiting outdoor watering at private residences for any purpose to 15 minutes per day. The single exception was for newly seeded lawns that could be watered for 15 minutes in each area between 6 and 9 p.m., but no new lawns could be seeded between July 1 and August 31.

POSTSCRIPT: Drought conditions throughout the area are resulting in brush fires in Brookhaven and western Riverhead, while all area firefighters are on alert. In September 2013, a permanent ban on automatic irrigation systems goes into effect unless homeowners have a cistern to catch and recycle water.



20 YEARS AGO

Residents help to plan Shelter Island’s future

More than 150 Island residents turned out at Shelter Island School for a day-long workshop with planning consultant Phillip Herr, expressing a desire to have seasonal C-zone rentals legalized year-round to provide permanent housing and to protect owner-operated year-round businesses in the C-zone. Residents also suggested a study of expanding home businesses in A and AA zoned areas. Other issues popular with the residents were the preservation of business zones against further development around Mashomack Preserve and protection of the Island’s fresh and saltwater resources.

POSTSCRIPT: Today’s concerns focus on expansions of nonconforming uses in residential areas as the Town Board nears completion of a plan to limit such expansions.

30 YEARS AGO

Volunteers choose Richie and Kilb

Richard Surozenski was elected chief of the Heights Fire Department and Alfred Kilb Jr. was re-elected chief, a post he held for two years, of the Center Fire Department.

POSTSCRIPT: Mr. Surozenski now serves as chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners and Mr. Kilb went on to serve as town supervisor and continues to take an active interest in Shelter Island government.

50 YEARS AGO

What many of us see almost every day, but do nothing about

Telling the story in pictures, the Reporter noted that several blighted properties have gone unattended, including a house belonging to an absentee owner, a long-abandoned business and no longer applicable signage.

POSTSCRIPT: St. Mary’s Road neighbors are anxiously awaiting the auction of the former Shelter Island Garden Nursery they see as an eyesore where vegetation is overgrown and graffiti abounds on buildings. That auction, slated originally for April 13, is now on the calendar for May 4.