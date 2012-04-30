This week in history: from the Reporter's files

10 YEARS AGO

No new irrigation systems

The Town Board voted unanimously to impose a 120-day moratorium on new the installation of underground or automatic irrigation systems or alterations to existing systems in response to drought conditions that threatened the water supply on the Island. Lawn and garden sprinkling systems are considered particularly wasteful of water because much of it evaporates before it can recharge the Island’s isolated aquifer. At the time the moratorium was imposed, it wasn’t expected to affect more than a handful of property owners.

POSTSCRIPT: The board went on to enact a ban on automatic irrigation systems without cisterns supplied by trucked-in water but it allowed a decade before it would take effect. It takes effect in September 2013. Property owners will no longer be allowed to use irrigation systems unless they have a cistern.

20 YEARS AGO

Thiele renews East End plan to secede

Then-Southampton Town supervisor Fred Thiele Jr. led a move by the five East End towns — Southampton, East Hampton, Shelter Island, Southold and Riverhead — to secede from Suffolk County and form a new Peconic County. He said it was time to shift the Peconic County drive into action, not spend additional time studying the concept.

“We need to have a vote by the people to let the New York State Legislature know that the people of the five East End towns are in favor of a new county,” Mr. Thiele said at the time.

POSTSCRIPT: The Peconic County push seems dead, even though East End chafing at some county action continues. Mr. Thiele is now a state assemblyman whose district was recently redrawn to include Shelter Island. It was initially redrawn to include the North Fork as well but there was widespread opposition and the North Fork remains a separate assembly district.

30 YEARS

Nevel criticizes state on fresh water plan

Then-supervisor Mal Nevel found himself embroiled in a struggle withe the State Department of Environmental Conservation over regulations affecting construction near freshwater wetlands. DEC officials argued that any building within 100 feet of the freshwater wetlands had to have state approval and provide for a 50-foot buffer zone. Mr. Nevel argued that the state’s stance was an unwarranted expansion of its jurisdiction into local matters.

POSTSCRIPT: In 2012, the town finds itself embroiled in a new battle with Suffolk County and the state over where people can swim. The county maintains that swimming is prohibited except at Wades and Crescent beaches and county officials argue that Fresh Pond, Shell Beach and Menhaden Lane must be posted with “swimming prohibited” signs or the town could face serious fines. Residents have been vocal about wanting the county and state to stay out of such decisions.

50 YEARS AGO

School budget adopted by voters

Acting on a $274,000 budget proposal, Shelter Island School District voters approved the spending plan by a wide margin — 101 in favor and 20 opposed. At the time, School Board members worried that their losing battle with the State Education Department over providing bus transportation at public expense might spell defeat of the budget. The state required that students living two or more miles from the school, and those living within the district but attending schools within 10 miles of the district, had to receive transportation services at taxpayer expense. In the end, voters supported the budget despite having to pick up the tab for transportation.

POSTSCRIPT: This year’s $9.7 million budget appears to have no hot-button issues for voters, judging by low interest they have expressed at budget meetings. The board is hoping for a resounding approval of the spending plan on May 15.