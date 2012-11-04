This week in Shelter Island History: Stories from Reporters past

10 YEARS AGO

Stopping the flow

The Town Board started discussions about prohibiting the installation of automatic irrigation systems due to a drought. The town’s Water Advisory Committee called for a four-level drought alert system based on the level of groundwater in three test wells and rainfall measurements taken since the previous fall. The Town Board called for “immediate steps” to be taken to protect against unnecessary strain on the Island’s aquifer and proposed a 120-day ban on new underground or automatic irrigation systems and alterations to existing systems.

POSTSCRIPT: Effective September 2013, Island residents will be banned from using automatic irrigation systems without cisterns to catch and recycle water. The ban was adopted a decade ago.



20 YEARS AGO

BOE moves meeting date and opens door for proposition

To accommodate the late introduction of a proposition calling for increasing board membership from five to seven and changing terms from five to three years, the Shelter Island Board of Education moved its May budget vote to June. Voters turned down the district budget that year, but voted in favor of increasing the board size and limiting terms to three, rather than five years.

POSTSCRIPT: The school board remains at seven members serving three-year terms.



30 YEARS AGO

Police union seeking wage, benefit increases

Police were asking for a 70-percent increase in a patrolman’s salary. The salary at the time was $14,664. What negotiators wanted was to raise the salary to $25,000 the first year and then $28,750 the second. A police sergeant then was earning $22,350 and the union was asking for an increase to $28,750 for the first year and $33,062 in the second year. Then, as now, the contract contained a binding arbitration clause that permitted a state mediator to make a final decision if the police union and town were unable to come to an agreement on the contract.

POSTSCRIPT: Police had been working without a contract until last they agreed to an arbitrated settlement last year that only covered 2011. It provided for a 3-percent increase retroactive to 2009. While both town and police negotiators supported the arbitrated settlement, both sides said they hoped arbitration wouldn’t be needed in the future. Police salaries now range between $76,727 to $105,028.



50 YEARS AGO

Cromarty protests taxes on boat owners

Suffolk County Board of Supervisors President Arthur Cromarty objected to a proposed federal tax on boat owners that he said would strike a severe blow to the Long Island economy. The aim of the proposed tax was to create a fund that would cover the purchase of land and water areas for public recreation. Mr. Cromarty maintained that New York State and Suffolk County were capable of caring for recreational needs without interference from the federal government. He also charged that the money the government planned to collect from boat owners would be used primarily on inland recreation, not water programs.

POSTSCRIPT: Since 1998, the five East End towns have charged a 2-percent real estate transfer tax to property buyers and dedicated that money to acquiring and preserving open spaces in each town. The Community Preservation Fund was approved in each town by a voter referendum and originally would have expired in 2020, but that date has been extended to 2030 by public referendum.