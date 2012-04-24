Tall ships will converge in Greenport May 24-28

Greenport is on the itinerary when more than 25 tall ships make their way up the Eastern Seaboard this spring and summer to participate in the Tall Ships Challenge Atlantic Coast 2012 series of races and public maritime festivals. The series will mark the bicentennial commemoration of the War of 1812.

Coordinated by Tall Ships America in collaboration with local organizers, the challenge fleet will be hosted at festivals in four major ports of call: Savannah, Georgia (May 3-7); Greenport (May 24-28); Newport, Rhode Island (July 6-9); and Halifax, Nova Scotia (July 19-23).

Among the international ships slated to participate in the events are the 191-foot Indonesian Naval barquentine Dewaruci; the French Naval tall ships La Belle Poule and Etoile; and the 179-foot barque Picton Castle from the Cook Islands. U.S. vessels include the 295-foot U.S. Coast Guard barque Eagle, HMS Bounty, Gazela, Lynx and Pride of Baltimore II.

While in port, the ships will be open to the public for viewing and many will feature dockside exhibits. Each ship has its own educational mission and style, providing the public with a selection of programs, all conforming to Tall Ships America’s credo: “Adventure and Education Under Sail.”

Between ports, four offshore races will be held: from Savannah to Cape Fear, North Carolina; from Greenport to the mouth of Chesapeake Bay; from Newport to Cape Ann, Massachusetts; and Sable Island, Canada to Halifax.

Tall Ships America is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching youth education through character building and leadership programs aboard tall ships. It is the hub for tall ship activity, expertise, and information in North America, according to an announcement from the organization, and is commended by Congress as the Sail Training organization representing the United States.

“The member vessels of Tall Ships America help young people — who are referred to as students or trainees — develop confidence, competency and courage through the authentic challenges and adventures of seafaring,” said Tall Ships America Executive Director Bert Rogers. He said the challenge series “is a celebration of our maritime heritage and these fundamental values that define us as Americans.”

“Students and trainees will sail the ships just as was done during the great Age of Sail,” said Mr. Rogers. “These races follow long-distance courses on the open ocean and the ships sail without using engines. It’s all to promote international goodwill through friendly competition.”

Tall Ships America’s Tall Ships Challenge is an annual series that rotates on a three-year cycle between the Atlantic Coast, Great Lakes and Pacific Coast. Over the past decade, the challenge has coordinated more than 60 events in 32 cities, stimulating tourism and economic development though these family-friendly festivals. In 2013, the ships will visit more than 20 Great Lakes cities in the U.S. and Canada to continue the commemoration of the events of the War of 1812, including a re-creation of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Lake Erie.

SPONSORS SOUGHT

The Village of Greenport has announced two additional sponsors for the event: Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. and Bridgehampton National Bank have joined Peconic Landing and Eastern Long Island Hospital as sponsors for the Memorial Day weekend festival.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., founded in 2009, is a small craft brewery serving more than 300 restaurants and bars throughout Long Island and New York City.

Additional sponsors are welcome. For sponsorship information and media inquires, contact wendy@creativeadvertisingconcepts.net or call (516) 932-4356.