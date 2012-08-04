Sylvester Manor summer programs announced
The Sylvester Manor Educational Farm has announced two new programs for this summer to complement its Young Farmers Program introduced last year.
There will be four one-week sessions of the program for young farmers, ages 5 to 10, in July and August, which will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and run the gamut of farm-based activities from collecting eggs in the chicken coop to helping cook a farm-grown organic lunch.
A new Farm Science Program for those ages 7 to 12 will explore the natural processes that make the farm go — how flowers are pollinated, what critters keep the soil rich and healthy, the Island’s water supply. This program will be held in three one-week sessions this summer, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Another new program, the Imaginarium, for ages 3 and 4, will take place every week day betweeen July 2 and August 31. The two-hour program is limited to only nine kids a day, who will “enter a world of imagination” involving games, explorations on the grounds and fun, farm-based fiction.
Registering for any of these before May 1 will save about 20 percent on the farm’s early bird special. You can download applications on the website or call 306-4KID for fees and more information.