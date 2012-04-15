Swimming and taxes hot topics at State of the Town

Taxes and swimming were the big issues in Shelter Island Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty’s State of the Town address Sunday at the Ram’s Head Inn.

The speech was sponsored by the Shelter Island League of Women Voters and was attended by more than 125 people, which organizers say is about five percent of Shelter Island’s population.

The swimming issue, which seemed to draw the most interest among audience members, involves the recent Suffolk County Health Department order that the town post “swimming prohibited” signs at the Fresh Pond, Shell Beach and Menhaden Lane road ends and not advertise these areas as public beaches.

On the issue of taxes and finances, Mr. Dougherty said, “The state of the town is good.”

He said the 2012 budget was “flat,” the town didn’t increase taxes, and the town’s reserve funds continue to grow. Normally, he said, towns are advised to have a fund balance equal to about 10 percent of their budget, but Shelter Island’s is now at 18 percent.

“We have done this while continuing to provide the services your deserve and protecting infrastructure,” he said.

tgannon@timesreview.com

Read more in Thursday’s Shelter Island Reporter newspaper.