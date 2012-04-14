Spring break program taught a bit of Native American culture

Shelter Island herbalist and educator Sarah Sheppard shared Native Americans stories with children as part of the spring break program, “Montaukett Princess Heather Flower” Thursday morning on the lawn of the Suffolk County Historical Society building in Riverhead.

The children created Native American medicine bags, crafted using rose petals, bay leaves, cinnamon, jasmine flowers, rosemary, cloves and a special stone.

The medicine Bags were traditionally carried by Native Americans on their journeys, put under pillows for luck and held closely to remember their relatives, she said.