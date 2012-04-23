Solution seen to beach ultimatum

Taxes and swimming were the big issues in Shelter Island Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty’s State of the Town address Sunday at the Ram’s Head Inn.

The speech was sponsored by the Shelter Island League of Women Voters and was attended by more than 125 people.

The swimming issue, which seemed to draw the most interest among audience members, involves the recent Suffolk County Health Department order that the town post “swimming prohibited” signs at Fresh Pond, Shell Beach and Menhaden Lane road ends and not advertise these areas as public beaches.

The letter from a county health department official, sent on March 23, came after a resident, Vincent Novak, wrote the county complaining about the placement of a picnic table last summer at the Fresh Pond beach, which is near his home.

The county letter, in turn, told the town that there is no permit to operate the site as a public beach and that it has no bathrooms, no water testing and not enough parking. The county said the same applied to Shell Beach and Menhaden Lane. It said there should be “swimming prohibited” signs at these waterways and the town should enforce them.

Mr. Dougherty said a task force of town officials had met on Friday to consider a strategy. The group included the highway superintendent, the police chief, the town recreation director and the town attorney.

“After a lot of extensive research and some investigation, we agreed on some language for signage at the three locations in question, and we also agreed to review any language in Chamber of Commerce or town ads plugging these three locations as beaches,” Mr. Dougherty said, adding that the planned wording seemed to satisfy the county’s requests.

He did not specify the language that would be used in the new signs on Sunday. At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, he again reported on the meeting of the task force and again did not specify what language would be used on the signs.

Grace McGovern, a spokesperson for the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, said in an interview on Tuesday that “the county will be watching” and the only language the county will accept is “Swimming Prohibited.”

In his talk on Sunday, Mr. Dougherty, who is the chairman of the East End Mayors and Supervisors Association, said he had checked with other town officials in the region and learned that there are “literally hundreds and hundreds of miles of coastlines and hundreds of landings and beaches, and roads terminating at water and at beaches.”

“It is one of the primary attractions of the East End of Long Island, including Shelter Island,” he said, “so we want to protect that attraction. To not do so would be harmful to our businesses and to our real estate industry and so on.”

Mr. Dougherty said Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell had told him that there are no “swimming prohibited” signs on any of the road ends leading to waterways in his town.

“We’re going to be reasonable with the county board of health but we’re going to carry on with our way of life too,” Mr. Dougherty said to applause from audience members.

“On issues like this, we all agree, you can’t let the perfect drive out the good. If we had a policeman at every town landing, your taxes would triple overnight.”

Asked if he thought the East End towns should take up the issue as a group, Mr. Dougherty said, “I don’t know that I want to enlist all of the towns and put a plague on all of your houses.”

He said “other towns aren’t plagued by some of the residents we have,” an apparent shot at Mr. Novak.

The supervisor said the only drowning that had been reported in Shelter Island since he’s been supervisor took place in a swimming pool.

TAXES, FINANCES

On the issue of taxes and finances, Mr. Dougherty said, “The state of the town is good.”

He said the 2012 budget was “flat,” the town didn’t increase taxes, and the town’s reserve funds continue to grow. Normally, he said, towns are advised to have a fund balance equal to about 10 percent of their budget while Shelter Island’s is now at 18 percent.

“We have done this while continuing to provide the services you deserve and protecting infrastructure,” he said.

The town is facing new costs too, the supervisor said. One of them involved taking over the operation of the ambulance company from the American Red Cross at the beginning of this year. He said the Red Cross gave the town the ambulances, the property and the equipment at no charge.

The town is considering an August referendum on a “length of service award program” or LOSAP, for ambulance volunteers. In such a program, which the fire department already has, volunteers get points for training and number of calls responded to, and then get a pension when they turn 65, with the amount of the pension being based on how many years they’ve served.

“Keep in mind, all the volunteers save each and every one of us a ton of taxes,” Mr. Dougherty said. “Volunteerism is declining nationally and it’s declining a bit here on Shelter Island. The purpose of LOSAP is recruiting and retaining volunteers.”

The town, like all towns, will be facing dwindling revenues, especially from Suffolk County, and skyrocketing costs for pensions and health insurance in recent years, the supervisor warned.

“We are finding grants and aid from the county beginning to dwindle,” Mr. Dougherty said, alluding to the county’s own recent fiscal problems. Mortgage recording tax receipts from the county, the town’s second biggest revenue after property taxes, has dropped from $725,000 in 2007 to $200,000 in 2011, he pointed out.

Pension costs, on the other hand, have increased by 770 percent in 10 years, and employee health insurance costs also are rising, he said. Those costs are determined at the state level and passed down to towns and counties.

Employees must be made to contribute more toward their health insurance costs, Mr. Dougherty said, adding that the town has been trying to require it in its latest contract negotiations with the three employee unions in town.