Shelter Island School gets bump in state aid

The Shelter Island School will receive more money in state aid this year than it would have from Governor Cuomo’s proposed budget, according to revised school aid figures in the state budget passed last week.

Shelter Island will receive $464,207 in state aid for the 2012-13 school year, an 8.93 percent increase from the current year.

Governor Cuomo had proposed a 7.59 percent increase.

The state budget includes a total of approximately $20.4 billion for school aid, including performance grants to reward academic improvement and school district efficiencies. This represents an increase of $805 million in total education spending.