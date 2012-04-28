Shelter Island JV baseball team is 5-1; coach hopeful for winning season and varsity status next year

Southold ended Shelter Island’s junior varsity baseball team’s five-game winning strike Friday night, April 27, by a score of 9-3.

But with eight games remaining in the team’s schedule this spring, Coach Peter Miedema said he was looking forward to a winning season and the hope that the team will return next year as the first varsity baseball team the school has fielded in three years.

Family and friends huddled in hooded sweatshirts, with some under blankets, and braved stiff winds and blowing sands to cheer on the Shelter Island team. Southold’s lead, established in the second inning, continued to grow throughout the game.

The coach praises his players for their performance in the previous five games this year and expressed only optimism about the rest of the season.

For a complete story on the team and Friday’s game, see the Reporter on Thursday, May 3.