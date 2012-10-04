Shelter Island Justice Court roundup

The following cases were adjudicated at the March 12 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. Judges Mary-Faith Westervelt and Helen J. Rosenblum were both on the bench for this session. The reports are compiled from information provided by the court.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

K. W. Breitweiser of Shelter Island was fined $75 plus a state surcharge of $85 for a stop sign violation.

Olga A. Bruner of Shelter Island was charged with driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated, and fined $300 plus $260. She received a 90-day license suspension. A speeding charge, 54 mph in a 35-mph zone, was dismissed.

J. M. Contreras-Garcia of Greenport was fined $45 plus $85 for speeding, 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 45 mph.

Lisa A Drankwalter of Mastic Beach was fined $50 plus $85 for a registration violation, reduced from a charge of driving with a suspended registration.

James F. Fox of Middle Island was fined $25 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Gary J. Lucas of Sag Harbor was fined $100 plus $85 for a cellphone violation.

Brian M. Nestor of Southold was fined $100 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Kirsten E. Zabel of Shelter Island was fined $75 plus $85 for operating an ATV without an helmet.

Nineteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 18 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one at the court’s request.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Robert C. Neis of Shelter Island was fined $400 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. He completed 100 hours of community service and received a 90-day license suspension.

A second case was adjourned until a later date by mutual consent.