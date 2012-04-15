Shelter Island Justice Court roundup

The following cases were adjudicated at the March 26 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench. The reports are compiled from information provided by the court.

A charge of obstruction of breathing against David J. Bartilucci of Shelter Island was reduced to harassment in the 2nd degree and he was fined $100 plus a state surcharge of $125. A charge of criminal mischief in the 4th degree was covered under the plea. A two-year order of protection was issued against him.

Rebecca Cole of Shelter Island was fined $40 plus $85 for a registration violation, reduced from a charge of suspended registration. An insurance violation was dismissed.

Jose J. Hernandez-Molina of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

Kristen L. Morwick of Medford, Massachusetts was fined $45 plus $85 for speeding 25 mph in a 20-mph school zone, reduced from 34 mph.

Tamara L. Salerno of Shelter Island was fined $45 plus $85 for speeding, 40 mph in a 35 mph zone, reduced from 50 mph.

Michael S. Snee of East Hampton was fined $100 plus $125 for disorderly conduct, reduced from a charge of criminal mischief in the 4th degree, and fined $100 for a second count of disorderly conduct, reduced from resisting arrest. A charge of burglary in the 3rd degree was reduced to criminal trespass in the 3rd degree; that charge and charges of petit larceny and obstruction of government administration in the 2nd degree were dismissed.

Eleven cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — either at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.