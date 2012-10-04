Shelter Island FD backing up others assisting with wildfires

Shelter Island firefighters have been on alert to assist other departments called out to Manorville and Calverton to handle raging brush fires, and to watch for any flare-ups that might occur further east, according to First Assistant Chief John D’Amato.

Shelter Island sent an engine, brush truck and 12 members to Hampton Bays Monday to handle any calls that might come in there while Hampton Bays firefighters were called to serve on the front lines of the existing fires to the west, Mr. D’Amato said.

Mr. D’Amato said he’s hoping for rain to douse the existing fires and to dampen potential hot spots that haven’t yet sparked.

“I just want to remind people it’s time to be extra, extra careful,” he said, noting that it doesn’t take much to ignite a fire that could spread quickly, given the dry conditions in the area.

He cautioned that residents be careful using barbecues and campfires during the dry period. No one wants to see a repeat of the Pine Barrens fires that blazed for several days at the end of August and into early September in 1995, he said.