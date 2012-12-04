Sailing: Clark-Lihan in middle of the pack in Palma

Shelter Island Olympic sailor Amanda Clark and her crew Sarah Lihan placed 22 in a field of 52 competitors in the women’s 470 racing last week in the Princess Sofia Regatta.

The regatta is one of the World Cup events leading up to the 2012 summer Olympics in Weymouth, England beginning July 29. The Princess Sofia ran from April 1 to 7.

An Italian boat took first place among the women’s 470 competitors with boats from Japan, Germany, Australia, France, Israel, Poland, Brazil, Argentina, Denmark and Russia ahead of the sole American boat in the regatta.

“Despite the disappointing numbers on our scoreline,” said Clark and Lihan in a posting on their Team Go Sail (TGS) Facebook page, “TGS is optimistic about what we have learned here in Palma.

Going into the event, we had a list of goals, and though we didn’t tick all the boxes, we achieved a lot of what we set out to do.

We’ve packed up and moved the circus to Hyères … where we will compete again at the end of April at the next World Cup.”

The Semaine Olympique Francaise in Hyères, France is one of the major regattas in the international Olympic sailing circuit and the fourth of seven regattas in the 2011-12 ISAF Sailing World Cup series.

pboody@timesreview.com