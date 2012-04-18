Public hearing on Greenport-Sag Harbor water taxi plan in the works

The Greenport Village Board plans to hold a second special meeting next month to discuss a Greenport-Sag Harbor water taxi proposal.

Mayor David Nyce said the Sag Harbor Village Board is scheduled to vote May 8 on amending its law to allow ferry service this summer on a trial basis.

If Sag Harbor approves the plan, Greenport will hold a special meeting May 10 for public comment.

The plan, proposed by Jim Ryan of Response Marine and Hampton Jitney president Geoffrey Lynch, would include shuttle bus service to and from the water taxis. The 35-minute boat ride between the two forks would hug the western shoreline of Shelter Island. During bad weather, an alternative route would move along the island’s eastern side.

One-way tickets would cost $11 and round-trips $20.

jennifer@timesreview.com