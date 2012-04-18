Police: Two arrests and five tickets

Thomas C. Green, 23, of Shelter Island was arrested on the Island on Thursday, April 12 at about 7:15 p.m. on a bench warrant from Suffolk Count Criminal Court. The charges against him — burglary, forgery and grand larceny — stemmed from a Shelter Island case. Mr. Green was remanded to Suffolk County jail in Riverhead in lieu of bail.

On Monday, April 16, Joseph Martin, 55, of East Hampton was stopped on South Ferry Road after police observed him smoking what appeared to be a marijuana pipe. He was subsequently charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and for operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license. Mr. Martin was released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Three motorists were ticketed on South Ferry Road during the week — one for speeding (50 mph in a 40-mph zone) and unlicensed operation, another for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device and a third for unlicensed operation. A resident was given a summons for an illegal open burning, a town code violation.

ACCIDENTS

Ida Franzoni of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space at the Center post office when she hit a vehicle driven by Elizabeth L. Kontje of Shelter Island, who was waiting for traffic to pass before entering the roadway. There was minor damage, under $1,000, to the left rear bumper of Ms. Franzoni’s vehicle and right rear quarter panel of Ms. Kontje’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A dog at large reported in the Center on April 10 was put in the town kennel and later returned to its owner with a warning.

Police responded on April 10 to a call from a Center resident who had received harassing phone calls.

A caller reported being a victim of identity theft on April 11.

A Center resident reported a burglary on April 11. Within the past eight months, items had been taken from the caller’s home.

Police checked on the welfare of an individual on April 11 at a caller’s request.

Police investigated a case of trespass on April 11; the complainant declined to prosecute.

On April 11, police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts.

Police followed up on a missing person report on April 12; the individual was located.

Following up on a phone call on April 12, police located some youths creating a disturbance in the Center. They were advised to stop.

Police received a report on April 13 about a boat washed up on a resident’s backyard. It was put in the impound lot.

On April 14, a boat was reported at a Cartwright owner’s slip; it was moved with no problem.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a brush fire in the Center on April 14 caused by an open burn. The fire ran from the rear of the residence to the front yard. The resident was given a summons for a town code violation.

A caller reported on April 14 seeing a “glow” from a residence in Hay Beach and was concerned that there was a fire at that location. The home, under construction, was searched and there was no sign of fire. A light left on could have caused the glow, according to the police report.

A large snapping turtle was reported in the middle of a road on April 15. Police responded but the turtle had crossed the road and no further action was taken.

On April 15 police investigated a possible motor vehicle accident in the Heights; there was no damage to either vehicle.

A golden Lab was reported missing in the Center on April 15. The animal control officer was notified and the area patrolled. The dog was subsequently located by the owner.

A dog reported at large in the Center on April 16 was gone when police arrived.

A caller reported smoke from a brush fire near a residential garage on April 16; it was extinguished by the SIFD.

Three residential fire alarms were activated during the week — two in Hay Beach and one in the Heights. The cause for the alarm was unknown in one case, no problems were found in the second, and steam from a shower set off the third.

Two burglary alarms were set off in residences in South Ferry Hills and the Center. Everything appeared secure in one case; a doorway may not have been secured properly in the second.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 13, 15 and 16.