Police Blotter: Arrests for criminal contempt, driving drunk

James Lenzer, 51, of Shelter Island was arrested on Thursday, April 5 at about 11:30 p.m. on a charge of criminal contempt of a court order of protection in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on cash bail of $500 with instructions to return to court at a later date.

On Friday, April 6, David S. Brown, 47, of Miami Shores, Florida was driving on Clinton Avenue at about 11:50 p.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to keep right, stay in lane and signal. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Mr. Brown was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on $1,500 cash bail. He will return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

The following motorists were ticketed on April 6 on West Neck Road for failure to stop at the stop sign: Gregg H. Feinstein, 50, of New York City; Anthony A. Holbrooke, 42, of Cutchogue; and Erik L. Backhaus, 21, of Scarborough, Maine.

Also on April 6, Manuel H. Guzman-Zarate, 47, of East Hampton was given two tickets on South Ferry Road for failure to stay in lane and for driving without a license; Thomas A. Terzulli, 33, of Merrick was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue — 40 mph in a 25-mph zone; and Dewayne D. Lewis, 47, of New York City was given a speeding summons on New York Avenue — 40 mph in the 25-mph zone.

ACCIDENTS

A dog ran out into traffic on North Midway Road on April 8 and was hit and killed by a passing motorist. The owner removed the dog from the scene.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported a cloud of black smoke in Silver Beach on April 4. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and determined the smoke may have been the result of a controlled burn in Southold.

A caller in Dering Harbor told police on April 4 that men were cutting down a large tree on the side of the roadway without a flagman or cones to warn motorists. There were no ropes or protective gear and conditions were unsafe, the caller reported. Police talked to the person in charge of tree removal who said a flagman would be sent to assist with traffic; he did not see any other concerns for safety. Police advised him of possible OSHA violations and subsequently photographed the scene and reported the incident to OSHA.

On April 4, an extra patrol was requested for a Center property due to property damage there in the past.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on April 5.

On April 5, police investigated a case of identity theft.

There was a report of ATVs being ridden on a Center property without supervision on April 5. They were gone when police arrived and were riding elsewhere, the owner said. The caller was advised that ATVs were permitted on private property under adult supervision during daylight.

Police responded to a call regarding a domestic complaint in the Center on April 5.

Police on patrol in Silver Beach on April 6 reported a case of criminal mischief — major damage to fencing.

Police responded to a case of trespass reported in West Neck on April 6.

Police investigated 911 calls made from a cellphone on April 6.

On April 6, a caller complained about dogs off leash on Wades Beach and reported that two small dogs had jumped on a woman and her child. The caller was advised to call when an incident was taking place.

A Silver Beach caller asked for police help with a goose that was trapped under a pool cover. The goose had freed itself by the time police arrived.

Police received a report on April 7 about a smell of burning plastic in the Center. There was no indication of a fire at the location or in the surrounding area.

A Ram Island caller reported that hunters were possibly in the area on April 7. Police located someone skeet shooting with legal ammunition.

On April 7, police documented an incident, civil in nature, for the courts.

Police responded to a report of a truck parked behind a vacant residence in Menantic on April 7. The driver was located; no problems were noted.

An anonymous caller told police on April 8 that a person shooting skeet on Ram Island might have been too close to an osprey’s nest. Police located the person; no violations were noted.

On April 8, a caller questioned whether seaplanes were permitted to land in water off Crescent Beach and was concerned about the noise. Police said the seaplanes were legal and advised the caller to contact the Town Board with any concerns.

Police were told on April 8 that an intoxicated person was lying near a roadway in the Heights. Police transported the person to North Ferry.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Long View on April 8.

A large dog was reported at large in Silver Beach but was gone when police arrived.

A burglary alarm at a Center residence was activated on April 4 when a door was probably blown open by the wind. A fire alarm at a Menantic residence on April 5 turned out to be a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 5, 7 and 9.