Police: 3 arrests, 4 tickets

Didi A. Quinones, 49, of Shelter Island was stopped for speeding while driving on North Menantic Road on Thursday, April 19 at about 12 noon. He was charged with unlicensed operation and also ticketed for speeding, 41 mph in a 25-mph zone. Mr. Quinones was released on his own recognizance and given an appearance ticket for a later date in Shelter Island Justice Court.

On Sunday, April 22, at about 1:30 a.m., Douglas D. Falcones, 24, of Woodside was stopped by police for speeding on South Ferry Road, 62 mph in a 40-mph zone. Police subsequently recovered marijuana from his vehicle and he was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Mr. Falcones was released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket for Justice Court.

Police were investigating a report of an intoxicated driver at the North Ferry Terminal when Luis L. Pintado, 52, of Woodside was observed leaving a vehicle and urinating in the parking lot. He was arrested and charged with “exposure of person.” He was released and given a court appearance ticket.

SUMMONSES

Four motorists were issued tickets during the week — one on North Ferry Road for a cellphone violation; one on South Ferry Road for speeding, 50 mph in a 40-mph zone; a third for speeding on New York Avenue, 40 mph in a 25-mph zone; and the fourth on North Menantic Road for failure to stay in lane and unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENTS

Margaret M. Foley of Northport reported on April 23 that, while her vehicle was parked overnight on Sylvan Place, it was hit by an unknown vehicle, which left the scene of the accident. There was extensive rear-end damage, estimated at over $1,000.

Also on April 23, Carol W. Galligan of Shelter Island told police that while driving out of her driveway on Heritage Road, she went to brake before entering the roadway and instead stepped on the accelerator. Her vehicle crossed over the roadway, striking some small trees on the other side. There was extensive damage to the vehicle’s front end.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller was advised on April 18 to contact Family Court regarding visitation rights.

A case of grand larceny in the Center was reported to police on April 18.

Police responded to a case of aggravated harassment on April 19.

On April 19, police responded to a call about a disoriented person at a residence in the Center.

Police assisted another agency on April 22 with a welfare check.

A person visited police headquarters with a harassment complaint on April 22.

Also on April 22, a Cartwright caller reported a case of harassment.

A dog was reported barking in Silver Beach on April 22; police contacted the owner.

Police responded to a complaint about equipment left on the caller’s property in the Center.

Weather conditions caused a manhole cover to heave up, causing a hazardous road condition in the Heights, a caller reported on April 22. Cones were set out temporarily until a highway crew could repair the damage.

On April 23, police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three automatic alarms during the week, two at homes in the Center and one in West Neck. The cause of two of the alarms was unknown; the third was triggered by damage to an alarm wire.

A burglary alarm was activated at a residence on April 23, possibly set off by an open door on the second floor.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported seven individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23.