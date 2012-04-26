Obituary: E.Y. Clark

Elizabeth Yvonne (E.Y.) Clark of Shelter Island, a former Shelter Island School teacher, died on Wednesday, April 18 at Stony Brook University Medical Center. She had taught first graders on Shelter Island for 35 years.

A Mass of Celebration will be held at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Friday, May 4, at 11:30 a.m., followed by a reception open to the public at Camp Quinipet.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Shelter Island Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964. The family is planning to establish a scholarship in Ms. Clark’s memory at the Shelter Island School.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Reporter.