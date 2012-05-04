Men's Bowling: Lechmanski bowls 246 for high game and honors

With the end of the regular season of bowling, so ended the Terminators’ first-place run. Was it the pressure that caused the Terms to fold like a cheap suit or did the Clippers bring their “A” game to the lanes that night? Anyway, the Clips swept the Terms for all 11 points. The Clips rolled for high team series of the week of 3145, which included first and second high team games of 1073 and 1049 respectively.

And who thrust the wooden stake into the heart of the Terms? It was none other then Kevin Lechmanski. He rolled the high series of the week of 606. It included the high game of 246 and third high game of 187. Rolling 114 pins over his average, Kevin once again earned Bowler of the Week honors.

The next night was a match of survival with the loser going home until next season. The Pharms had a 2-point advantage going into the night. The Pharms won the first game and the Holy Rollers came back to take the second game with the Pharms having the high game advantage.

The third game came down to the wire. A tie, can you believe it — the third game ended with a tie with the Rollers getting total wood for the night and the Pharms retaining high game. Although the scores were nothing to write home about, the match was still exciting and close. The night ended with a 5 1/2 point split. The Rollers with their nice handicap rolled for the third high series of 2933.

The next two matches that ended the week were inconsequential with the exception of personal pride. The Thunderballs were 8-point winners over the Misfits. Keith Clark didn’t abandon ship this last night of bowling. He rolled the second high series of 502, which included the second high game of 196. Keith rolled a third high over-average series of 88 pins

The Legionnaires ended their season with an 8-point win over the Under Achievers. Jim Oliver went out with a flurry, rolling a second high over average of 93 pins. Jim picked up the 5-7 split. Mike Roesch was left a mess after his first ball — the 5-6-7-10 split. Without having to bounce his ball out of the gutter, he picked it up.

Being in first place, next week the Clippers have the bye. The Terms meet the Pharms, both with adjusted handicaps, for the honor of going against the Clippers for the championship. Stay tuned.

Week 24 Team Standings



Team Won Lost Pct.

Louie’s Clippers 174.0 90.0 .659

Dory Terminators 170.0 94.0 .644

Pharmaceuticals 146.5 117.5 .555

Holy Rollers 144.5 119.5 .547

Thunderballs 134.0 130.0 .508

Misfits 105.0 159.0 .398

Under Achievers 97.0 167.0 .367

Legionnaires 85.0 179.0 .322