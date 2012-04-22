Local stars in L.I. volleyball tournament

By LANCE WILLUMSEN

Three Shelter Island volleyball stars will be playing in the Garden Empire Volleyball Association (GEVA)-sanctioned tournament in the 18-year-old division at the Sportime athletic facility in Amagansett on Saturday, April 21.

Long Island Fury, which is ranked in the top five out of 51 teams, boasts three former and current Shelter Island players: Haley Willumsen, Kelsey McGayhey and Katy Binder, who have all been competing for Fury since the start of the year. They have shown their considerable skills to college coaches at locales such as Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland.

Also competing in the tournament will be Academy, 18-1, which is ranked number one in the tri-state area.

The tournament promises to be a treat for anyone who enjoys high level volleyball and is also the last chance to see Haley and Kelsey in action before they head off to play for their respective colleges in the fall.

Sportime is located at Terry King Park, 385 Abrahams Path, Amagansett.

The first matches will begin at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day, with playoffs determining the champion. For more information, contact any of the Shelter Island players or their parents.



