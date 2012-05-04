Letters: School plays, giant rocks and Cablevision

They do it again!

To the Editor:

I had the pleasure of seeing the Shelter Island School student production of “Oklahoma!” this past weekend and I simply had to say to John Kaasik and the group that, as a former member of the entertainment industry, I am overwhelmed at the productions and ambitions of the Shelter Island Drama Club.

The energy and joy I felt from the stage was contagious. The production looked wonderful (yes, I still hold on to my Scenic Designers union card) and I especially liked the painted drop and how it was used in the dream sequence. As I check the credits, I don’t want to miss anyone and I see Peter Waldner and Blake Winter listed as set artists, so great work.

You took a large, complicated Broadway musical and made it your own. Curly and Jud and the entire cast had me from the top but I did miss “Poor Jud Is Dead.” John, I’ll explain at length some other time why I love that song.

I look forward to your next production. Many thanks for a special treat this April 1.

BOB MARKELL

Shelter Island

How do they do it?

To the Editor:

Last Friday night, my family and I attended the school’s play “Oklahoma!”

I just don’t know how, year after year, we produce this type of performance with so few kids in our school. If there were mistakes made, only they know because I did not see them.

Every kid was totally in character throughout this 2 1/2-hour performance but, more importantly, they were all having a great time. I had trouble even recognizing kids that I knew well because they were so in-character. Needless to say, the play was “great.”

John Kaasik likes to remain low-key and out of the limelight and he sure does that well. Being a lifelong teacher of youth, I am amazed how he pulls this thing together. The life lessons he is teaching the kids on working hard, focusing, teamwork and, most importantly, building confidence in themselves for the future is huge.

I would like to compliment everyone involved for your hard work and dedication; the set designers and especially that windmill, what a great touch. The band was right on, providing us with great music and making sure we did not have a dull moment. All of the stage hands and people working together did a marvelous job of organization.

BOB DESTEFANO

Shelter Island

Class warfare

To the Editor:

In response to the “One Percent” letter in last week’s Reporter, when did it become fashionable in America to demonize those who are wealthy simply because they are wealthy? When did it become necessary in America to apologize for being financially successful?

Since the birth of our nation, people have immigrated to America from all over the world because this is the land of opportunity where individuals can and should be judged on their merits, not on the size of their homes or bank accounts.

Here on Shelter Island, the “one-percenters” (and the five- and 10-percenters) make a significant contribution to the prosperity of the entire community. If we consider the 20 largest homes on the Island, which account for about one percent of all properties, they pay a substantially greater percentage of the total tax burden. They pay a disproportionate share of town salaries, the Highway Department, the Police Department and the school budget, even though most have no children in the school.

Think about the cuts in services and in the school budget that would be necessary without these large taxpayers. Or perhaps worse, consider that these costs might just be passed on to the rest of us.

The so-called mega-home owners also are a major source of revenue for locally-owned businesses, including landscaping and property management services, various construction trades, pool maintenance, catering and food services and local restaurants.

Many Islanders would be hard-pressed to make a living without them.

If this level of financial support is not enough to justify their existence on the Island, how about the impact on our local charities?

Many of these large home owners have given generously and frequently to the Educational Foundation, Mashomack Preserve, the Youth Center, the library expansion, local churches and many other worthy causes.

There are wonderful people and, yes, some very undesirable people in every financial strata of society. Whether rich or poor, let’s judge them on their individual behavior and not make assumptions based on the category in which they fit. Class warfare is unbecoming to America.

DON BINDLER

Silver Beach

Shillingburg’s letter

To the Editor:

I’ll open with a caveat; I don’t think I’m among the one percent; I sure don’t feel like it. But the people in Zuccotti Park thought I was and the fact that I work on Wall Street and have a second home on the Island probably qualifies me in Ms. Shillingburg’s book as well (Letters, March 29).

For Ms. Shillingburg to attempt to sum up the one percent’s contributions to this Island as “importing a 60-ton boulder and building a 10,000-square-foot house with two pools” is misleading. Within a few months of buying a modest home here, I began volunteering with a non-profit foundation on the Island. It’s very rewarding and a great way for me and my family to contribute to life here — I wish only that I had more time for them.

Following the tragic events of June 2010 [when Lieutenant Joey Theinert was killed in Afghanistan], I offered my home to visiting soldiers and family. When my house wasn’t needed, I loaded my trunk with items that were needed and delivered them to the Legion Hall. A contribution I repeated when Lieutenant Theinert’s troop mates visited last May. In return, I got a heartfelt thank you and a firm handshake from a soldier in a Stetson; I won’t soon forget that. I did not know Lieutenant Theinert but I love this place because of people like him.

I have participated in events at Mashomack, Sylvester Manor, Taylor’s Island and the Historical Society. I send my kids to Quinipet and Hampshire Farms. In between, I manage to shop locally, eat locally, purchase goods and services locally and help my neighbors on the Island at every turn. Not bad for two years. But don’t bother looking; you won’t find any of these contributions on the cover of the Reporter — nor should you. A picture of that boulder makes a far more convenient target than any of my contributions.

You won’t see a giant boulder or a second pool at my house any time soon. In fact, I probably find it just as questionable as Ms. Shillingburg does but I would not be so quick to lump a convenient group of people together and judge them on the taste of just a few.

I’m reminded of a quote taped to the wall in my high school history class: “To doubt everything or to believe everything are two equally convenient solutions: both dispense with the necessity of reflection.”

JIM MITCHELL

Shelter Island

Restaurant experience

To the Editor:

On Wednesday, March 21, the Silver Circle members and staff were treated like royalty at the new Islander restaurant.

There were tablecloths and a special menu was prepared from which each one could select. This “Restaurant Experience” was immensely enjoyed. Co-owner Ashley Knight made everyone feel at home.

We thank all of their staff for going the extra mile and wish them the best. Looking forward to our next trip.

LOIS CHARLS

director, Shelter Island Silver Circle

Cable choices

To the Editor:

There are alternatives to Cablevision, which has been the subject of articles in the Reporter and letters to the editor in the past several weeks.

We pulled the plug on Cablevision service (using that term loosely) at our cottage several years ago, when our monthly TV and Internet bills pierced the $100 level. (When calling to cancel the Cablevision service, they told me something like, “Why didn’t you say you were objecting to the price? We could have cut the price for you.”)

For TV service, we replaced Cablevision with Direct TV, purchased through Verizon. For about one-half the price of TV service on Cablevision, we got something like four times the number of channels with a very sharp (not HD) picture, quite unlike the fuzzy picture on Cablevision.

For Internet access, I talked with Verizon wireless and we got a fairly speedy wireless stick that goes into the computer. It’s not as fast as high-speed cable but it’s much faster than dial-up. The monthly service runs around $50.

JAY WOODWORTH

Shelter Island

ZBA decision

To the Editor:

The recent decision by the ZBA to permit the demolition of the 1890 “summer cottage” in the Heights and build a “replica” elsewhere is troublesome.

There is the opinion of the building contractor with an interest in the decision who professes to have “a very deep passion for historic buildings” and claims to be an advocate for preservation “when it makes sense” except when “it just doesn’t make sense” [in this case].

I question whether the issue of preserving a Heights building (or any Shelter Island building) should be left to building contractors with an interest in the ZBA’s decision. Once the buildings are gone, no replica can bring them back. If the decision to demolish rather than move the building hinges on whether people parking their cars will be inconvenienced for two weeks then the hope for preservation on Shelter Island is dead.

A Landmarks Committee, were it to be established, would allow worthy buildings to be protected by an appointed committee unencumbered by financial interest in the outcome. The committee could be designed to be advisory, exerting political rather than legal power, as is the case in the large city to the west of Shelter Island.

But this would be better than the current situation where the town attorney, alone, and unsuccessfully, advocates for more deliberation before the building comes down and the Island’s treasury of old buildings are slowly replaced by “replicas.”

ROGER CUMMING

New York

Kudos to town

To the Editor:

We would like to thank Jay Card, the Shelter Island Highway Department and Jim Dougherty for resolving the storm drain issue on Hudson Avenue. For several years, flooding presented challenges for our patients to access our office. Jay assessed the problem, and with the help of his top notch crew at the Highway Department, installed a new storm drain and we have been flood-free ever since.

DRS. ROBIN ROSS and FRANK SPINOSA

Shelter Island

Seeking donations

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island School has given me permission to raise the necessary funds in order to purchase 30 new folding chairs and two chair trucks/carts for use in our school’s gymnasium. These chairs would be used by all teams that participate in athletic events in our school’s facility.

The Shelter Island athletes, coaches and community are very proud of the vast improvements made in our gymnasium during the last two to three years. The new bleachers, as well as the completely refinished wood floors, have really made a big difference in the appearance of the gymnasium. The purchase of 30 new 3000-series classic folding chairs, with 3-inch-thick vinyl upholstered seats and padded backs, would further enhance the look of our facility. Each chair would have the approved school logo and name imprinted on the vinyl seat and/or back.

Obviously, I also know that our administration and Board of Education are faced with a multitude of difficult budgetary decisions.

That is why I feel that it is necessary to ask for community support in order to raise the almost $3,900 necessary to purchase these chairs. If I am successful in collecting the full amount for the purchase, I will present the checks to [School Superintendent] Dr. Hynes and the school. The Shelter Island School will deposit these funds in the appropriate school budgetary code and will make the purchase from the vendor. I have obtained a quote from a vendor that has provided a 37-percent discount from the original cost.

If I am not successful in raising the necessary funds within a two-month period, I will return the checks to each individual donor.

Make checks payable to: Shelter Island School, c/o Jim Colligan, P.O. Box 1124, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965.

Please remember that any amount of donation would be greatly appreciated. I will keep accurate records of all contributors and will thank them by name in a future edition of the Reporter if we are successful (names only).

Thank you for all that you do in support of our children in the Shelter Island School.

JIM COLLIGAN

Silver Beach

Favors dog park

To the Editor:

My husband and I and our German shepherd, Joey, are full-time residents of Shelter Island and have followed the discussion of having a dog park on Shelter Island with great interest. We are very much in favor of this project and anyone that needs validation of the benefits should drive over to the Peconic dog park located off of Peconic Avenue.

Joey has met many new dog friends of all breeds and sizes that love to romp together, chase balls and just do what dogs do in a wide open space. An endearing pit bull plays with a small poodle and a beautiful husky races with Joey or any other participant who wishes to join in the fun. We, the dog owners, also socialize, and everyone interacts with all of the dogs, providing water, poop bags and balls to chase. They have even established a website for the park in order for dogs to arrange play dates with their pals.

Everyone we have met does their part, follows the established rules and enjoys the time spent at the dog park.

This is not just about helping seniors to socialize and exercise their dogs; it is about a community of dog owners who would be able to meet each other while exercising and socializing their beloved pets. Before people criticize having a dog park on Shelter Island, they should experience the dog park in Peconic and talk to the people that use it and maintain it. Shelter Island can use the Peconic dog park as a guide to creating one here.

MYRNA FEINMAN

Shelter Island

Dangers of DHMO

To the Editor:

Please note: The following letter was dated April 1. — Ed.

I have a large outdoor supply of DHMO at my facility into which I periodically immerse fauna that might become uncomfortable, or even unstable, during the hot summer months. The containment is below-grade but the top is open to the atmosphere to allow evaporation of excess vapors and to allow replenishment from atmospheric sources. A special masonry walkway surrounds the containment to allow safe access to, and inspection of, the facilities.

The containment holds approximately 15,000 gallons of DHMO, and I was required, before construction of the containment, to apply for a special permit from the town’s zoning and building inspection department. I am required to maintain the system safely or forfeit my license to operate it. It is considered an “average” sized supply, and its dimensions are 16 feet by 32 feet, with the bottom sloping from less than 2 feet to more than 10 feet at the deep end. Drains are located at the edges and bottom of the reservoir to allow circulation of the liquid chemical.

Local laws are strict concerning the management of the containment. All DMHO used in filling the containment had to be trucked in and topping off from local sources is prohibited unless special cisterns are incorporated into the plant’s design. A 4-foot high fence around the perimeter, with safety locks on all gates, is required by New York State Building Code. No children under 8 years of age are allowed near the containment without adult supervision.

It is expensive to operate the system, due to the requirements that an electrically-operated 220-volt circulating pump be activated via a timer, for a minimum of 12 hours each day. In addition, chemical additives must be carefully measured and introduced periodically to maintain the proper pH levels and to prevent algae from contaminating the fluid supply. In the event that algae starts to overwhelm the system, a specialist is called in to “sweep” the surfaces of the containment mechanically to restore the system to an acceptable level of flora. This process is expensive and the specialists are seldom available to respond immediately, causing delays in the immersion schedule.

Leaves that have fallen from nearby trees must be removed from the surface of the liquid periodically, using mechanical “scoops.” There is little danger to the workers while doing this, but ethyl hydroxide taken internally by the maintenance staff before or during the operation increases the chances for an adverse reaction.

After heavy atmospheric precipitatory events, excess levels need to be pumped off into a purpose-built dry well, and the pH levels re-established to within acceptable limits. During summer months, the management team often is required to rescue frogs, turtles and insects that have wandered into the containment from local ponds. They do not seem to be affected adversely by accidental immersion in the fluid and after brief observation by our specialists are released unharmed into their habitat.

As a public service, the local volunteer fire department, of which I am a member, requires that they be made aware of all such privately-owned and maintained reservoirs of DHMO in the event of a structure fire in the vicinity. The proximity of a large supply of this chemical near open flames can have an impact on their fire-suppression efforts. I am required to fill out their POAM-DHMO form biannually to assist them in their neighborhood pre-planning.

ARTHUR P. BLOOM

Member, Mitigation Team

Bloom/Gambardella DHMO Works

Shelter Island