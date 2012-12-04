Letters: Fairness of government, no swimming and speed zones

Seeking fairness

To the Editor:

I don’t know how my remarks about the new PBA agreement at Thursday’s meeting will be received, and yes, I care. I hope it will be remembered that I thanked them for being reasonable in their terms, because they were. The problem is, while it may be reasonable to want more money, it may not be fair to give or receive it.

It surprises me sometimes that, when I speak of “fairness,” some people respond to me as if I were an alien from another universe, having trouble getting the idea here on earth. It surprises me because it was one of the things that brought me to government in the first place and it’s not like I kept the way I felt a secret.

The government is not responsible for the innate unfairness of life, because we didn’t make life happen, nor did we create the laws that govern the universe. We do, however, have responsibility for addressing things we do that made life more unfair by creating inequalities where there were none. That is all I have asked of anyone.

Anyway, I plead guilty to using the occasion to once again goad my fellow Board members about their refusal to contribute to their own health care plans, while continuing to demand it of others. They’ve all had their “contracts” renewed once since the policy they made was adopted. Apparently they drove a hard bargain with themselves.

PAUL SHEPHERD

Shelter Island Councilman

Public beaches

To the Editor:

“What individual is screwing with the residents’ beach rights, their ability to swim?” asked an angry Councilman Peter Reich at the April 3 Town Board work session. That was after he read a letter from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services. And the meeting continued on like that. But not once did anyone on the board actually talk about protecting the health and safety of the public. Reacting and pointing fingers are more important. Only Councilman Paul Shepherd suggested that they consider complying with the law. What a concept for the other lawmakers in the room.

About two years ago, a town highway department official decided to place a picnic table at the foot of the Fresh Pond town landing.

Why? Because he was angry that I dared to try to protect my quality of life and property rights. I live next to this landing. Without warning, the town decided to change the landing into a beach in 2007. They destroyed the boat ramp and dumped loads of sand that washed into the pond. I asked the town not to do it and to restore the ramp, so that everyone could access the pond. I attended meetings and wrote letters to the supervisor and this newspaper. It took an order from the DEC to get the town to stop dumping. (This order was ignored for a year until I discovered it through a FOIL request.) However, the damage to the environment of Fresh Pond has been done. But I digress.

The picnic table became very popular. More and more families and groups would feast at the landing. If the table was occupied, some would just picnic on the “beach.” Never mind that it is a tick-infested area and people are encouraged to hang out here for hours on end. (Many are totally unaware of tick-borne diseases.) They will eat, play, swim and then defecate in the pond. The same “Fresh” Pond that is part of our aquifer. The worst part is when a family with kids would wade right into the same still and shallow water, where several people just defecated. The kids would splash and swallow this water as kids do. This happens over and over again each hot summer day, day in and day out. With no current or tide, this raw sewage builds up. There are no bathrooms on the landing.

My wife and myself could not ignore what we heard, smelled and saw. For us, this was at very least, child abuse.

I wrote to the Water Advisory Committee. I went to the Town Board many times and just about begged them to not encourage eating at the landing. I asked them to just remove the picnic table that was blocking the fire lane anyway. (Last year it was moved to block the only handicap parking spot). My request fell on deaf ears. Councilman Reich threatened to install port-a-johns on the landing. I said go right ahead. They never showed up. Councilman Ed Brown said that he had enough of me complaining and ended the meeting. At another meeting about Fresh Pond, Supervisor Dougherty told me to “just go write a letter”. I told him that I would and so I did.

With no other options on Shelter Island, I contacted the SCDHS. I simply asked how I could get the picnic table to be removed and why. I never requested that swimming be prohibited. My focus was on the Fresh Pond landing. Other residents complained also. The SCDHS investigated and also saw Shell Beach and the Menhaden Lane landing. They agreed that landings are not beaches, a definition that the Town Board refused to ever talk about.

From the very beginning, in 2008, the Town Board (excluding new board member Shepherd), responded with insults, arrogance, threats and intimidation. I tolerated this abuse for years.

Before I ever had one word with the board, when the town first decided to change the use of this landing to a beach, I asked a neighbor why there was no public discussion about it. I was told that “they” thought that my wife and I were “New York Jews” and therefore did not qualify for a conversation. I asked who “they” were and I was told those guys in Town Hall and the highway department. Although my last name has been confused with being Jewish, I thought that this was a extreme thing to say and chose to ignore it back then. (Although I did document this in a statement at the time.) But I have heard some stories recently that make me wonder if this anti-Semitism is the root cause of my situation. Or did the town just knowingly violate the law and keep it quiet?

I am a firm believer in our democracy and our Constitution. As a journalist, I have been to too many wars and have seen too many die defending these ideals. When I criticize our government officials, I do so without fear of restitution, as per the First Amendment of our Constitution. Even our local government is supposed to be a democracy. Supervisor Dougherty needs to understand that dictating to, and intimidating his subordinates might have been the norm when he was on Wall Street, but that cannot be tolerated by any citizen in a free society. The board seems to have missed this point also. The deception and dishonesty that I faced in Town Hall has been disgraceful. If Peter Reich needs to blame anyone for what has occurred, he just needs to look to his left, to his right and in the mirror. Like I said, I never requested that swimming be banned, anywhere. In fact, as far as I am concerned, the whole Town Board can go jump in the lake.

VINCENT NOVAK

Shelter Island

Knew us when

To the Editor:

A small newspaper with a big reputation reaching even China: Congratulations. I love your paper and now that it is famous I can say I knew you when.

Best to all of you.

MICHEL KRAMER METRAUX

Shelter Island

Warning needed

To the Editor:

For some time, I have been bothered by the fact that almost no motorists slow down to 20 mph while passing the Shelter Island School on State Route 114, partly because the “school zone 20 mph” signs are not marked by flashing lights and are placed much too close to school property.

On March 5, 2012, I wrote to Joan McDonald, commissioner of the New York State Department of Transportation, requesting the installation of flashing yellow lights in both directions marking the school zones along Route 114. On April 3, I received a reply from Regional Traffic Engineer Frank Pearson notifying me that the state DOT has determined that flashing lights near our school zone are warranted and, although the state DOT will pay for installation of the lights, the annual maintenance cost of $1,251.62 must be borne by either the town or the school district.

Since receiving his reply, I have spoken to Mr. Pearson of DOT, as well as business office personnel at surrounding East End schools. Here is what I have learned:

First, Shelter Island School is the only East End school situated on a state road which does not have flashing lights adjacent to the “school zone” signs.

Second, Mr. Pearson tells me that the Greenport and Mattituck school districts (on State Route 25) contract with the state DOT for maintenance of the flashing lights, at an annual cost of $1,251.62. Mr. Pearson says the DOT contracts with the Sag Harbor schools (located on State Route 114) for the same annual maintenance cost for the flashing lights; and the DOT worked closely with the Sag Harbor Police Department to determine best placement of the lights and signs. The Southold and Southampton schools are not on state routes, so there are no flashing lights near those two schools.

However, for the flashing school zone lights near the Bridgehampton High School, on State Route 27, the Town of Southampton contracts monthly with a private firm, Johnson Electric in Hauppauge, for maintenance of the lights. In addition, the town apparently arranged with the local police department to erect a permanent electronic sign just below the flashing lights, which says “speed limit 20 mph” and below that, “your speed” is flashed. I drive past the Bridgehampton School frequently and I notice that, with the flashing lights and “your speed,” motorists do slow down to near 20 mph when passing the school, as they do in Greenport and Mattituck.

Unfortunately, on Shelter Island, the combined lack of flashing lights and the placement of the “school zone” signs so close to the school (less than 100 feet northbound and literally at the edge of school property southbound) results in the fact that no driver seems to slow to 20 mph passing our school. This is an especially hazardous situation, given the number of commercial vehicles, some unfamiliar with the Island, that travel Route 114 daily.

It is my hope that the school district or the town will arrange for flashing lights, as well as re-positioning of the “school zone” signs in the very near future. Meanwhile, it would be helpful if the Shelter Island Town Police placed their portable electronic sign on school days, especially in the southbound direction, in front of the Shelter Island Library, notifying drivers of the upcoming reduced speed limit and their own speed so that a driver has time to react and slow down.

I am not surprised that Police Chief Read has scant record of speed violations near the school because, unless an officer is patrolling the area, he does not observe the daily speed violations that I have seen. I only recall one or two speeding summonses in the past year, issued for traveling 35 mph in a 20-mph zone.

Our children and families deserve the same safety protection afforded to other schools in our area that front on state roads.

LINDA G. HOLMES

Shelter Island