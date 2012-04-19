Legals: Week of April 19, 2012

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Formation of a Limited Liability Company (LLC): Name: PECONIC MARINE SERVICES LLC, Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 03/01/2012. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to : C/O PECONIC MARINE SERVICES LLC, P.O. Box 797, Shelter Island Hts, NY 11965. Purpose: Any Lawful Purpose. Latest date upon which LLC is to dissolve: No specific date.

2748-6T 3/29; 4/5, 12, 19, 26; 5/3

LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC

BUDGET HEARING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE

OF DERING HARBOR

Please take notice that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on April 21st, 2012, at 10:00 am at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Please take note that all interested parties should appear and that comments will be taken from the public at that time. The budget will also be available for review at the office of the Village Clerk prior to the date of the hearing.

Dated April 12,2012

2754-1T 4/19

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Filing of Application for Authority of Foreign Limited Liability Company (FLLC)

Name of FLLC: CHEQUIT AVENUE, LLC

Date of filing of its Application for Authority with Department of State (SSNY) : 04/05/2012

Jurisdiction and Date of its Organization: Delaware on 01/26/2011

Office Location: Suffolk County

Street Address of Principal Business Location: None

SSNY designated as agent of FLLC upon whom process against it may be served

SSNY shall mail copy of process to: KeyBank National Association, 127 Public Square-18th Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114

Address Required in Jurisdiction of Organization: c/o Solutions, Inc., 1679 South DuPont Highway-Suite 100, Dover, Delaware 11903

Certificate of Formation of FLLC filed with the Delaware Secretary of State, P.O. Box 898, Dover, Delaware 11903

Purpose: any lawful business

2755-6T 4/19, 26; 5/3, 10, 17, 24