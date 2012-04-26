Legal Advertisements: Week of April 26, 2012

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Formation of a Limited Liability Company (LLC): Name: PECONIC MARINE SERVICES LLC, Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 03/01/2012. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to : C/O PECONIC MARINE SERVICES LLC, P.O. Box 797, Shelter Island Hts, NY 11965. Purpose: Any Lawful Purpose. Latest date upon which LLC is to dissolve: No specific date.

2748-6T 3/29; 4/5, 12, 19, 26; 5/3

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING, BUDGET VOTE AND ELECTION

SHELTER ISLAND

UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND COUNTY OF SUFFOLK,

NEW YORK

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a public hearing on the proposed budget of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Suffolk County, New York, for the school year 2012-2013 will be held at the Shelter Island School, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on Monday, May 7, 2012 at 6:00 p.m. prevailing time.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the budget vote and election (Annual Meeting) will be on May 15, 2012 between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., prevailing time, in the Shelter Island School Gymnasium, at which time the polls will be open to vote by voting machine upon the following items:

1. To approve the annual budget of the School District for the fiscal year 2012-2013 adopted in accordance with Section 1716 of the Education Law and to authorize the requisite portion thereof to be raised by taxation on the taxable property of the District.

2. To elect three (3) members of the Board of Education, two (2) members for three year terms commencing on July 1, 2012 thru June 30, 2015, and one (1) member for a term commencing on May 15, 2012 thru June 30, 2013. The candidates receiving the two highest number of votes shall be elected to the two full terms (7/1/12 – 6/30/15), and the candidate receiving the third highest number of votes shall be elected to the one unexpired term (5/15/12 – 6/30/13).

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required for school purposes for 2012-2013, may be obtained by any resident of the District during business hours beginning May 1, 2012, except Saturday, Sunday or holidays, at the Business Office, Shelter Island Union Free School District, 33 North Ferry Road, New York.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Real Property Tax Exemption Report prepared in accordance with Section 495 of the Real Property Tax Law will be annexed to any tentative/preliminary budget as well as the final adopted budget of which it will form a part; and shall be posted on District bulletin board(s) maintained for public notices, as well as on the District’s website.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that petitions nominating candidates for the office of member of the Board of Education shall be filed with the Clerk of said District at the District Clerk’s Office in Shelter Island Union Free School District, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., not later than Monday, April 16, 2012.

Vacancies on the Board of Education are not considered separate, specific offices; candidates run at-large. Nominating petitions shall not describe any specific vacancy upon the Board for which the candidate is nominated. Such petitions must be directed to the Clerk of the District; must be signed by at least (25) twenty-five qualified voters of the District; must state the name and residence of each signer, and, must state the name and residence of the candidate.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable during business hours from the District Clerk; completed applications must be received by the District Clerk at least (7) seven days before the election if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the election, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. Absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m., prevailing time, on May 15, 2012.

A list of persons to whom absentee ballots are issued will be available for inspection in the office of the District Clerk during regular business hours until the day set for the annual election. Any qualified voter may, upon examination of said list, file a written challenge to the qualifications of a vote of any person whose name appears on such list, stating the reasons for such challenge.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that personal registration of voters is required either pursuant to §2014 of the Education law or pursuant to Article 5 of the Election Law. If a voter has heretofore registered pursuant to §2014 of the Education Law and has voted at an annual or special district meeting within the last four (4) calendar years, he/she is eligible to vote at this election; if a voter is registered and eligible to vote under Article 5 of the Election Law, he/she is also eligible to vote at this election. All other persons who wish to vote must register.

The Board of Registration will meet for the purpose of registering all qualified voters of the District pursuant to §2014 of the Education Law at the Shelter Island Union Free School District, on May 2, 2012, between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. in the school library to add any additional names to the Register to be used at the aforesaid election, at which time any person will be entitled to have his or her name placed on such Register, provided that at such meeting of the Board of Registration he or she is known or proven to the satisfaction of said Board of Registration to be then or thereafter entitled to vote at such election for which the register is prepared. The register so prepared pursuant to §2014 of the Education Law will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY and will be open for inspection by any qualified voter of the District beginning on May 10, 2012, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, and each day thereafter and prior to the day set for election, except Saturday (when it will be available between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.) and Sunday, and at the polling place on the day of the vote. The Board of Registration shall also meet during the said annual meeting at which time individuals may register to vote in subsequent annual and special meetings.

March 29, 2012

Deborah Vecchio, District Clerk

Shelter Island

Union Free School District

Town of Shelter Island,

County of Suffolk, New York

2749-4T 3/29; 4/12, 26; 5/10

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Filing of Application for Authority of Foreign Limited Liability Company (FLLC)

Name of FLLC: CHEQUIT AVENUE, LLC

Date of filing of its Application for Authority with Department of State (SSNY) : 04/05/2012

Jurisdiction and Date of its Organization: Delaware on 01/26/2011

Office Location: Suffolk County

Street Address of Principal Business Location: None

SSNY designated as agent of FLLC upon whom process against it may be served

SSNY shall mail copy of process to: KeyBank National Association, 127 Public Square-18th Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114

Address Required in Jurisdiction of Organization: c/o Solutions, Inc., 1679 South DuPont Highway-Suite 100, Dover, Delaware 11903

Certificate of Formation of FLLC filed with the Delaware Secretary of State, P.O. Box 898, Dover, Delaware 11903

Purpose: any lawful business

2755-6T 4/19, 26; 5/3, 10, 17, 24

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF

POSTPONEMENT OF SALE

SUPREME COURT – COUNTY OF SUFFOLK

SUFFOLK COUNTY NATIONAL BANK,

Plaintiff, -against-

SHELTER ISLAND GARDENS LAND LLC, ET AL.,

Defendants.

Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale duly dated 12/30/11, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the SHELTER ISLAND TOWN HALL, FERRY ROAD, SHELTER ISLAND, NY 11964 on APRIL 13, 2012 at 11:00 AM, premises known as 29 ST. MARY’S ROAD, SHELTER ISLAND, NY.

ALL that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND, COUNTY OF SUFFOLK AND STATE OF NEW YORK.

District 0700, Section 015, Block 03.00, Lot 012.003. Approximate amount of lien $1,066,115.96 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed judgment.

Index No. 10-02923.

DONALD KITSON, ESQ., REFEREE.

BALFE & HOLLAND, PC.

ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF

135 PINELAWN ROAD,

SUITE 125 NORTH

MELVILLE, NY 11747

DATED MARCH 6, 2012

THE ABOVE SALE, ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR 4/13/12 AT 11:00 AM HAS BEEN POSTPONED. THE NEW SALE DATE IS MAY 4, 2012 AT 11:00 AM AT THE SAME PLACE. DONALD KITSON, ESQ., REFEREE.

DATED APRIL 5, 2012

2756-1T 4/26

LEGAL NOTICE

The Town of Shelter Island 2012 Draft MS4 Annual Report is available for public review. You can get a copy from the Town Clerk or it can be found on the town’s website at: http://www.shelterislandtown.us/gallery//MS4AnnualReport.pdf

The public comment period is from April 26, 2012 until May 18, 2012. Written comments can be submitted to Laury Dowd, MS4 Coordinator, PO Box 970, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

2757-1T 4/26

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Shelter Island Town Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 7:05 p.m. prevailing time on May 8, 2012, in Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, at which time all interested parties shall be heard regarding the final plat application of LEAR-RUIG PARTNERS LLC, for a subdivision of lands purportedly owned by it, located in the “District AA (Residential)” zoning district of the Town, at the northwesterly side of Ram Island Road, approximately 312 feet north of Wade Road. The lands are also identified as Parcel Nos. 0700-8-2-25.11, 0700-8-2-25.12, and 0700-8-2-25.13 on the Suffolk County Tax Map, and as Lots numbered 1, 2, and 3 of the Minor Subdivision Map of Elizabeth G. Holmes. The application proposes to resubdivide a 36.27-acre parcel (1,579,907 square feet), which contains a house, equestrian center, and associated structures, into two lots, one of which (lot “1”) would have an area of 7.677 acres (334,396 square feet) and include the residence and all structures associated with the equestrian center, and the second of which (lot “2”) would be a conservation lot of 28.593 acres (1,245,511 square feet), the entirety of which is subject to an existing conservation easement. The proposed subdivision is depicted on a map entitled “Subdivision Map Prepared for Paard Hill,” dated June 1, 2011 and last revised July 27, 2011, prepared by John C. Ehlers Land Surveyor, which map is available for review at the office of the Shelter Island Planning Board.

DATED: APRIL 18, 2012

PAUL E. MOBIUS, CHAIRMAN

SHELTER ISLAND TOWN

PLANNING BOARD

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

2758-1T 4/26



