Ladies Bowling: Moma P. is back at it and scores high honors again

With only three weeks to go, the pressure is on!

Sunday night: the third-place team, Spares R Us, took an easy 11 as they had no opponents. But they sure did bowl well.

Amber Wilson and Moma P. fought over who would win Bowler of the Week honors.

In game one, they each bowled a blistering 51 pins over average. Game two had Amber 35 over average and Moma P. 20 over. In game three, Moma P., 18 over, and Amber got her average. That adds up to Amber being 86 over and Moma P. 89 over. Really nice bowling, ladies!

Moma P. earned Bowler of the Week. She also tied Essie Simovich for high series over average for the year, 89 pins, and moved into second for the year in high handicap series with a 613.

The Monday night match up was my Guttersnipes versus the second-place Fabulous Five.

In game one the Fabs’ Betty Kontje, 25 over, and Jackie Brewer, 53 over and with a 200 game, were more than my ‘Snipes could handle — falling by 20 pins.

In game two, Donna Cass had us all laughing too much about the “fire truck” (you had to have been there) to bowl well. Cathy Driscoll of the ‘Snipes was 17 over average but not enough to carry us. Another loss for my ‘Snipes.

In game three, Essie Simovich of Fab Five was the “split queen.” In the first frame, she made the 5-10 split and in the ninth she made the 3-7. She also bowled over average as did Audrey Marshall and Jackie.

Give the Five a clean sweep — 11 points for the night.

The first-place team, Brick Laying Babes, took on the fourth-place team, Odd Balls, Tuesday.

Team “Tracy” carried the BLBs in game one. Traci Kanniwischer was 27 over average and Tracy Gibbs was 29 over average, giving the BLBs an easy win.

In game two, the Odd Balls picked up their game. Stephanie “Pony Girl” Tybaert had a nice 173 game, 44 over average, and Lee Oliver was 24 over. Bev Pelletier added another 4 giving the Odd Balls an easy win.

The rubber match was close but Lee carried the Odd Balls by bowling 40 over her average.

Odd Balls 8, Bricklaying Babes 3.

Don’t forget to sign up for the bowling dinner, May 4 at Fresh (Goat Hill).

Week 25 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Fabulous Five 155 87

Brick Laying Babes 149 82

Spares R Us 140 102

Odd Balls 129 102

Paint by Numbers 111 120

Guttersnipes 100 131

Rockettes 41 201