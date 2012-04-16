Ladies Bowling: Laura leads in ladies league contest

With only two weeks to go, we had some nice bowling in week 26.

Sunday night featured the Rockettes versus the Odd Balls. Game one was a close match and it was the Odd Balls’ Kelly Michalak who rolled 10 over average to give her team an 8-pin win.

In game two the Rockettes’ Tracy McCarthy rolled a nice 24 pins over average and led her team to victory.

The rubber match didn’t have a lot of coloring for the Rockettes. Bev Pelletier of the Odd Balls rolled 19 pins over average and they took game three easily.

Odd Balls 8, Rockettes 3.

On Monday we had the third-place team, Spares R Us, taking on the fifth-place team, Paint by Numbers. In game one, Donna Clark of the PBNs bowled 39 pins over average but that was not enough to carry her team. Gretel French was 17 over average for Spares R Us and her team won by 15. That means we had some under average bowling!

In game two Gretel was 21 over average but that didn’t help her team enough. Paint by Numbers picked up their game. Ginny Gibbs was 23 over, Donna 4 over and Pam Jackson 20 over as they cruised to an easy win.

Gretel was 13 over in game three but, again, Paint by Numbers had an easy win, aided by Pam’s 170 game, 30 pins over average.

PBNs 8, Spares R Us 3.

On Tuesday we had my Guttersnipes bowling the Brick Laying Babes.

The Babes were on fire!

In game one the Bricklayers had three teammates over average: Lisa Goody 4, Laura Marcello 42 and Tracy Gibbs 8. An easy win.

Tracy had only one open in game two. She also had five strikes in a row and scored the second highest game of the season with an awesome 220. Needless to say this was another loss for my Snipes.

In game three the sisters Lisa and Laura bowled great. Lisa was 23 over average. Laura was 64 over average. Laura had only two open frames on her way to a nice 189 game. Game three: Brick Laying Babes.

Laura’s three games, all over average, put her at the top of a couple of categories. She has high series with handicap, 635, and she also has high series over average with 113. With only two weeks to go, it’s going to be tough to beat those two series. She is also our Bowler of the Week!

With these good games, the Brick Laying Babes, as a team, have now taken over second place in the high scratch series and third place in high handicap series for the year.

Don’t forget to sign up for the bowling dinner.

Team Won Lost

Brick Laying Babes 160 82

Fabulous Five 155 87

Spares R Us 143 110

Odd Balls 137 105

Paint by Numbers 119 123

Guttersnipes 100 142

Rockettes 44 209