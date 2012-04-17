Islanders fall prey to investment scam; Brooklyn man indicted, pleads not guilty

A Brooklyn man has been indicted on charges of fleecing at least a dozen Shelter Islanders out of about $200,000 in an investment scam, according to Town Police Chief James Read and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Joseph Casertano, 49, of East 3rd Street in Brooklyn, faces charges handed up by a grand jury grand larceny in the third degree, three counts; and scheme to defraud in the first degree, four counts. He pleaded not guilty in County Court on Tuesday and was expected to be released on payment of $15,000 cash bail. The next court date was set for June 8.

Mr. Casertano used money his victims had given him to invest in stocks “for everything but purchasing stocks,” the DA’s office alleged. “In fact, he used the monies for payment of personal bills and expenses.”

An investigation conducted jointly by Shelter Island Police with Detective Kevin Keyes of the DA’s office led to Mr. Casertano’s indictment.

According to the DA’s office, Mr. Casertano provided his victims with account numbers that later proved to be fictitious. The DA said it had identified 12 victims but on Tuesday Chief Read said the number was “12 or 13.”