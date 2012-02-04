Island trial cancelled following plea deal in Bartilucci case

The Shelter Island trial of David Bartilucci will not go on as planned next month after he pleaded guilty to a downgraded charge in the case, according to court records.

He was arrested last July and charged with strangulation and criminal mischief for an incident in which police said a man complained he was attacked by Mr. Bartilucci and put into a choke hold.

The strangulation charge was later downgraded to obstructed breathing and, following a plea deal last Monday, it was further reduced to a charge of second-degree harassment. The criminal mischief charge was dismissed as part of the arrangement.

Mr. Bartilucci, 31, was forced to pay a $100 fine, court records indicate.

gparpan@timesreview.com

March 26 court session, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding

David J. Bartilucci, Shelter Island : The charge of obstruction of breathing was reduced to harassment in the 2nd degree. Mr. Bartilucci was fined $100 plus a state surcharge of $125. A charge of criminal mischief in the 4th degree was covered under the plea. There will not be a trial in this case.