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Police

Island trial cancelled following plea deal in Bartilucci case

By Grant Parpan

The Shelter Island trial of David Bartilucci will not go on as planned next month after he pleaded guilty to a downgraded charge in the case, according to court records.

He was arrested last July and charged with strangulation and criminal mischief for an incident in which police said a man complained he was attacked by Mr. Bartilucci and put into a choke hold.

The strangulation charge was later downgraded to obstructed breathing and, following a plea deal last Monday, it was further reduced to a charge of second-degree harassment. The criminal mischief charge was dismissed as part of the arrangement.

Mr. Bartilucci, 31, was forced to pay a $100 fine, court records indicate.

gparpan@timesreview.com

 

 

March 26 court session, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding

David J. Bartilucci, Shelter Island : The charge of obstruction of breathing was reduced to harassment in the 2nd degree. Mr. Bartilucci was fined $100 plus a state surcharge of $125.  A charge of criminal mischief in the 4th degree was covered under the plea. There will not be a trial in this case.